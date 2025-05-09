You Won't Believe What Diddy is Saying About Cassie Ahead of Her Testimony

Sean “Diddy” Combs is expected to face three witnesses during his sex crime trial which kicked off this week, including ex-girlfriend and singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. Cassie’s claims of abuse are heavily cited by federal authorities, but in the latest court session, Diddy’s attorneys suggest the singer wasn’t exactly a saint in their relationship.

During the lengthy jury picking process, the attorneys and prosecutors have taken time to put some things on record and handle some housekeeping motions ahead of opening arguments. However, on Friday (May 9), Combs’ attorneys revealed one of the cards they plan to play in his defense.

Prosecutor Emily Johnson reportedly told Judge Arun Subramanian that “Victim-1,” who is presumed to be Ventura, will not be cross-examined about “certain medical issues,” per TMZ.

In response, the judge said if any other issues are brought up by the prosecution, it’s free-game for Combs’ attorneys to ask the witness about them, the report says. Suddenly, the report says Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo said the rapper’s team plans to “take the position there was mutual violence in their relationship,” citing “hitting on both sides.”

“We are absolutely going to admit to domestic violence. But at what point does it become coercive?” the attorney said in court, adding a claim that Ventura is a “strong” person with a “nature of violence and capable of starting physical confrontations,” according to PEOPLE.

“You’re arguing that they are just violent?” the judge responded, per TMZ.

“Strong people can be coerced just like weak people,” the judge added, via PEOPLE.

This shocking claim about the singer comes months after the world saw her being dragged, kicked and punched by the Bad Boys Founder in leaked hotel surveillance footage. Combs’ attorneys have made multiple attempts to kill the video from being shown to the jury, arguing the footage was doctored.

Prosecutors have since offered to submit the original footage as well as two phone video recordings related to the incident, per TMZ’s report.

Combs faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution and cites three anonymous victims. He’s pleaded not guilty and was denied bond.