Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Where Misplaced Loyalty and Misogynoir Collide: On Snoop, Cosby, and Why Protecting Black Women Always Seems the Last Priority

It was another ritualistic dragging on social media this week, as Black Twitter read Gayle King for filth for daring to ask WNBA veteran Lisa Leslie about the darker side of Kobe Bryant’s legacy (his 2003 sexual assault charge, which was subsequently dismissed and settled out of court) during an interview on CBS This Morning. And this time, several famous folks piled…

Maiysha Kai

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

2/7/20
5:04 PM
Save
Politics
Politics
Politics

Bloomberg Is an Oligarch, Biden May Have Jumped the Shark and Warren’s Campaign Is Still in Park: 2020 Presidential Black Power Rankings, Week 28

Jason Johnson
75
Save

It’s that time of year again when we get a little sad. Football is over (I was right; the team with the black quarterback won!), our favorite shows are coming to an end (Power’s series finale is Sunday but I feel like anything other than Tariq ending up in jail is a downer) and we are nearing the end of the Power

Advertisement

2/7/20
4:30 PM
2
The Glow UpHot Tea
The Glow UpHot Tea
The Glow UpHot Tea

Because Nobody Asked for It, Erykah Badu Is Giving Us Incense That Smells Like Her...Badussy

Maiysha Kai
32
2

Have you ever wondered what the black version of Goop’s infamous (but nevertheless sold-out) “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle would be? No? Well, too bad for you, because the artistic and ethereal entity known as Erykah Badu is making her own entry into the growing market of undercarriage-inspired scents. In a

Advertisement

Advertisement