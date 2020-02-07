'[N-Word] Hating' White Student Arrested, Kicked Out of California College After Drunken, Racist, Homophobic Rant
Dayton Kingery got an education he didn’t bargain for.
As more and more states legalize the recreational use of marijuana, there exists a bit of conflict within the black community. On one had, it’s good to know that partaking of the sticky-icky will no longer result in us being locked up and trapped in the probation racket. On the other hand, knowing how many black…
Every black person with good sense can see that President Donald Trump likes to surround himself with conservative black people so he can point in any random direction and exclaim, from the book of whypipo proverbs: “How can I be racist? I have a black friend!”
'We Are the Table': I Attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon for the First Time and It Was Magic
Sisterhood is unmatched. And for black women, it isn’t just a concept, it is actually lifesaving.
I imagine a lot of white people miss the good ol’ days before dashcams, internet, social media, digital activism, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, integrated lunch counters, all-white governments and the God given right of every color redacted American to call a black person “nigger” and go on about their business like…
I don’t know about y’all but I prefer to end the week with some good news. After a week as exhausting as this one, I think we’re all in need of it.
200 Medical Professionals Oppose Bills Aimed at Trans Youth. If Only Republicans Believed in Science
So by all accounts medical professionals and researchers have come to the conclusion that transgender people are just, you know, people. Yet, since Republican lawmakers are driven by a bizarre desire to destroy everything they don’t understand, if that means targeting children.
So I’ve been at this job for about two months now and it’s been quite the learning experience. One of the things I’ve learned in my short time here is that universities are like, really fucking racist. It seems that every week there’s yet another school that does some racist thing and then tries to back peddle it with…
White Judge Placed on Administrative Duty After Calling Black Woman Juror in a Head Wrap 'Aunt Jemima'
While most people probably have more pressing things on their minds when they’re selected for jury duty, apparently we need to be scrutinizing what we wear too.
If anyone needed a visual tonic (and a literally gin and tonic) for this terrible, no-good, very bad week in The Discourse™, I submit this photo of the wonderful, absolutely good, very excellent Marsai Martin at the Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood earlier this week.
Bloomberg Is an Oligarch, Biden May Have Jumped the Shark and Warren’s Campaign Is Still in Park: 2020 Presidential Black Power Rankings, Week 28
It’s that time of year again when we get a little sad. Football is over (I was right; the team with the black quarterback won!), our favorite shows are coming to an end (Power’s series finale is Sunday but I feel like anything other than Tariq ending up in jail is a downer) and we are nearing the end of the Power…
On this week’s episode of “Books in Blackface,” the book retailer Barnes & Noble decided to “suspend” its controversial Diverse Editions series that was supposed to launch Wednesday in Honor of Black History Month.
Have you ever wondered what the black version of Goop’s infamous (but nevertheless sold-out) “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle would be? No? Well, too bad for you, because the artistic and ethereal entity known as Erykah Badu is making her own entry into the growing market of undercarriage-inspired scents. In a…
Chrystul Kizer, Accused of Murdering Her Alleged Sex Trafficker, Has $1 Million Bond Reduced—to $400,000
Chrystul Kizer, a 19-year-old who stands accused of killing her alleged sex trafficker in Wisconsin, will no longer need to post a $1 million bail in order to see her mother again.
Hours after revelations that a half-dozen women of color had fled Elizabeth Warren’s campaign in Nevada—and just over two weeks before that state’s critical Democratic caucuses—the senator from Massachusetts issued an apology on Thursday night, acknowledging the staffers’ “bad experience.”
