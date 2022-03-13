Both rules and records are meant to be broken, and the fact of the matter is that record holders are sometimes dethroned. Take Samuel L. Jackson for instance, the well known king of cursing, who just found out that he no longer held the record for most on screen swear words.

Advertisement

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon broke the news to the “Pulp Fiction” actor during a recent appearance.

“That’s some bullshit!” Jackson said in response. “No, no, no way! Jonah Hill and Leo? Really? I don’t believe that. Somebody has miscounted.”

A Buzz Bingo survey ran the numbers of over 3,500 film scripts and concluded that Jonah Hill cursed a total of 376 times throughout his filmography, with most of them being split between the 2007 frat boy classic “Superbad” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Leonardo DiCaprio had 361 curse words, and our man Samuel Jackson brings home third with a total of 301 curse words. Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which features both Hill and DiCaprio, actually holds the record of most swear words used in a single film with a count of 715, beating “Pulp Fiction” by a longshot. Adam Sandler’s anxiety inducing drama “Uncut Gems” comes in second with 646 curse words.

“Is it for all curse words or just one specific curse word?” Jackson jokingly asked Fallon, making sure he read the rules correctly.

Also according to the study, Jonah Hill says a curse word in “The Wolf of Wall Street” 22.9 times every 1,000 words. Ordell, a “Jackie Brown ‘’ character played by Jackson in 1997, is named in the study as history’s most swearing character, but he says a curse word 6.9 times every 1,000 words. Other actors listed in the study include Al Pacino, Denzel Washington, Billy Bob Thornton, Seth Rogen, Bradley Cooper and Danny McBride.

What, no ladies?! Well I’ll be damned.