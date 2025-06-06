Terry Crews, Megan Thee Stallion and Other Black Celebs Recreating Their Own Viral TikTok Trends

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Terry Crews reacts after a Indiana Pacers three point basket during the first quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It seems like every week, there’s a new viral trend or dance challenge taking over our timelines on TikTok. And as each new thing sparks, many folks are starting to join in on the fun – -even celebrities like Terry Crews.

If you’ve been spending any time on the clock app recently, then you may have noticed the latest trend stemming from a popular film he starred in back in 2004, “White Chicks.” Though the movie starred Shawn and Marlon Wayans, Crews starred as an (aggressive) love interest for Marlon’s character and was responsible for a handful of memorable scenes.

One in particular, in which Crews’ character takes Marlon’s character Tiffany out on a date, has become the latest scene that TikTokers are recreating and now, it’s made it’s way to Crews himself, who decided to hop online and engage in it.

Posted by one of his daughters on Thursday, the now-viral video – -which also features his other daughter and wife Rebecca — has garnered over 500,000 likes and been shared nearly 30,000 times.

After seeing this video, it got us thinking about other celebs who’ve either joined on memes of themselves or participated in trends that derive from something they did. And boy did we find some fun examples.

Beyonce, Drea Kelly’s “II Hands II Heaven” Dance Challenge

Shortly after Beyonce dropped her “Cowboy Carter” album back in 2024, Drea Kelly — dancer and ex-wife to the now infamous R. Kelly — decided to hop online and show off choreography to the song “II Hands II Heaven.” In a surprising twist, her video went viral and caused thousands of other people to join in and recreate it.

Fast forward to Bey’s “Cowboy Carter” tour in 2025 and the singer surprised all her fans by hitting the choreo while performing the song. Of course, we should’ve known she would’ve thanks to a previous Instagram post Bey made last May.

Chris Brown’s “Wall to Wall” Challenge

Towards the end of May, Chris Brown decided to join in on his own dance challenge which stemmed from his early 200s hit, “Wall to Wall.” Appearing in the video with a gang of his background dancers, Breezy hit the new dance moves smoothly and with a huge smile. As of this writing, the video has amassed nearly 4 million likes and been shared nearly 200,000 times.

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi” Dance

Back in June 2024, Megan Thee Stallion decided to join in on her own dance challenge that stemmed from her hit song, “Mamushi.” The song was just one of many hits from her album “Megan” but it was the only one that sparked a viral dance craze. Peep Megan getting jiggy with it below.

Will Smith’s “Fresh Prince” Meets “Anxiety” Dance

In a moment that most 90s kids could relate to, earlier this year back in March, Will Smith recreated an iconic dance moment from one of the earlier episodes of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” with his costar Tatyana Ali and rapper Doechi, using the latter’s popular song “Anxiety.” The result was something just as funny and cool.

