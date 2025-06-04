All the Frightening Courtroom Details From the Woman Who Claims Diddy Dangled Her Over a 17-Story Balcony

Remember that lawsuit from last year when a woman claimed Sean “Diddy” Combs dangled her over a 17-story balcony? Well, she’s finally made an appearance in the rapper’s federal sex crime trial and spilled all the tea. It’s even more frightening than you thought.

Bryana Bongolan, a friend to Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and designer, took the stand Wednesday to testify about her experience with the singer and Combs. Bongolan testified that she became friends with Ventura while the singer was dating Combs. They spent a lot of time doing drugs together, though occasionally making attempts at getting sober.

Bongolan said she was hesitant to meet the rapper after seeing Ventura with a black eye. Eventually, Bongolan agreed to meet Combs after Ventura “begged” her to. However, she began noticing some concerning behavior.

Diddy’s Concerning Behavior

Bongolan said once, when she went on a shopping spree with Ventura, Combs randomly sent Ventura a list of all the places the women had been despite them not telling him. The two went back to Ventura’s apartment after the cryptic message, Bongolan said.

She also stated it became a trend for her to sleep over Ventura’s house. However, she said Combs would occasionally come to the singer’s home, banging on the door in the middle of the night.

One night, she recalled Ventura answering the door to Combs throwing a knife at her from the entry way. Ventura threw it back but it didn’t strike him, Bongolan said. On another occasion, at a photoshoot, Bongolan testified that Combs got in her face and said, “I’m the devil and I could kill you.”

After these moments, Bongolan said she was scared of Combs which is why she never reported him to the police.

The Balcony Incident

In September of 2016, Bongolan testified that she and her ex-girlfriend were asleep on Ventura’s couch when Combs came banging at the door again. Bongolan said she hid her ex in a guest bathroom and then stepped out onto the balcony to seem “casual.” Bongolan said as she was about to light a joint, Combs came up behind her, lifted her up and held her on top of the balcony railing — 17 stories high.

Combs then allegedly grabbed her chest before holding her up by her armpits, she testified. “Do you know what the f*ck you did?” he repeatedly yelled at her. Bongolan says she doesn’t know “what she did.” Bongolan said she was then thrown onto the balcony furniture. As a result, she testified that she sustained various injuries including a severe bruise on her leg, neck pain as well as night terrors.

Bongolan testified that she was unclear why Combs had directed his rage toward her. However, afterwards, she told Combs she didn’t want any problems with him and also refused to call the police in fear of him. The last time she saw him was in 2018 at a party in Miami.

The next time she heard from Combs was in 2024. Bongolan testified that one of her longtime music producer friends called her, saying he was authorized by the rapper to talk with her about a settlement. A month or so later, she filed her lawsuit. She’s demanding $10 million in damages.

Diddy’s Sex Crime Case

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege the singer was drugged and forced to perform sexual acts with male sex workers at Combs’ pleasure. Ventura’s suit says she was ordered to hire the workers herself. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance. The two settled the day after the suit was filed.

Combs is facing multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. His indictment cites three anonymous victims in addition to Ventura. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.

