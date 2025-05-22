Gene Deal Just Dropped a Chilling Prediction About Diddy's Trial Outcome That Has Fans Bracing Themselves

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former bodyguard Gene Deal has never been shy about speaking his mind on who and what he saw while working for the former Bad Boy Records executive. He even wrote a book about it, 2022's “Gene Deal My World of Bodyguarding a Hip-Hop Star: The Last Big Night.” Now that Diddy’s federal racketeering and sex-trafficking trial is officially underway, Deal is sharing a shocking prediction.

In a new interview with “The Art of Dialogue,” Deal says he thinks the pressure of having to sit in the court room and listen to hours of testimony will eventually become too much for the disgraced music mogul to handle – especially since he’ll have to listen to all of it without being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Deal predicts Diddy will offer to give prosecutors whatever they want just to put an end to the whole thing by accepting a deal.

“He can’t take sitting right there and hearing all of his dirty deeds with Cassie,” he suspected. “He’s hearing all of his deeds in front of him and he ain’t high. He ain’t drunk. He gone break bruh. I’m telling you.”

The trial has already gotten off to an explosive start. After just over a week of testimony, Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura shared horrifying details about the alleged physical and emotional abuse she endured while involved with him – details which have been corroborated by her mother and one of her closest friends. Additionally, Combs’ personal assistant shared shocking details from the now-infamous “freak-offs.”

Some who’ve watched Deal’s interview agree that it may all be too much for him to handle. One person, who once oversaw a business portfolio that included mega-successful entertainment, clothing and beverage brands, claimed Diddy doesn’t like not being the one in charge.

“Plus...he’s a control freak and...has NO CONTROL now,” they wrote. “He can’t take it.”

But another commenter thinks Diddy is too proud to take a plea deal, writing how, “He is too full of himself to make a deal.” Another added: “When he snaps, he’s gonna give up all the names,” while another person wrote: “no matter the trial outcome he’s done... he is canceled, any celebrity who’s going to hang out with him- also canceled. theres no coming back from this.”

