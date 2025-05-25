Biggie and Diddy's Strange Friendship: Revisiting the Most Defining Moments
These Shocking Testimonies from Diddy's Federal Trial Will Make Your Stomach Turn

Hot Tea
Hot Tea

From federal raids to gruesome details of Cassie's alleged abuse, witnesses at Diddy's trial paint a scary picture.

By
Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled These Shocking Testimonies from Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial Will Make Your Stomach Turn
Photo: Noam Galai (Getty Images)

It’s only week three of what’s expected to be a six to eight week federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs, but already, witness testimony has shocked the world. The disgraced mogul is in a fight for his life after being charged with racketeering and human trafficking. And as his trial continues, many are convinced it’s these testimonies from witnesses that will bury Combs for good.

From went was found during the federal raids to gruesome details of Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s alleged abuse, witnesses at Diddy’s trial paint a scary picture of the disgraced mogul. The descriptions of the horrors many either witnessed or experienced is shocking. We will warn you of the graphic and brutal nature of the following content. Take a look for yourself.

2 / 12

Cassie Ventura

Cassie Ventura

Image for article titled These Shocking Testimonies from Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial Will Make Your Stomach Turn
Photo: Nicholas Hunt (Getty Images)

The world was waiting to hear what Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Ventura, would say about her alleged abuser. At eight months pregnant, Ventura took the stand and shared shocking details about the nature of her relationship with Diddy. According to her, the hotel footage of Diddy dragging her in 2016 occurred right after one of his alleged “freak offs.” She also revealed she received a $20 million settlement following her 2023 lawsuit against Combs. “I’d give that money back if I never had to have ‘Freak Offs,’” an emotional Ventura said on the stand. “If I never had to have ‘Freak Offs,’ I would have had agency and autonomy. And I wouldn’t have had to work so hard to get it back.”

3 / 12

Cassie’s Mother, Regina Ventura

Cassie’s Mother, Regina Ventura

Image for article titled These Shocking Testimonies from Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial Will Make Your Stomach Turn
Photo: John Lamparski (Getty Images)

Shortly after her daughter’s testimony, Regina Ventura took the stand against Diddy. As we previously reported, Regina said Combs contacted her, demanding $20,000 in “recoup money” for the funds he supposedly spent on Ventura. This led to Regina and her husband taking out a home equity loan to pay Combs. She sent the money to the disgraced mogul, but it was then wired back to her.

4 / 12

Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard

Image for article titled These Shocking Testimonies from Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial Will Make Your Stomach Turn
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

Before the trial started, former Diddy protégé Dawn Richard said she witnessed Diddy abusing Ventura, but she added gruesome details once she took the stand. According to her, Diddy once tried to hit his girlfriend with a skillet, punched her in the stomach and even asserted his control of Ventura through her music career. “‘I own you…when I’m ready for you, you’ll do,’” Richard said, quoting Combs. “And it was always wait, wait, wait for her. She had to wait her turn.”

5 / 12

Sharay Hayes, The Punisher

Sharay Hayes, The Punisher

Image for article titled These Shocking Testimonies from Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial Will Make Your Stomach Turn
Photo: Scott Gries, Instagram (Getty Images)

Sharay Hayes, an exotic dancer who goes by “The Punisher,” told the court he had multiple sexual interactions with Diddy and Ventura. According to him, he was hired to perform sexual acts with Ventura while Combs watched. Shockingly, Hayes revealed Combs would give him and Venture orders to perform, but then he began having performance issues. “Me, personally, a sexual scenario with a woman’s partner present actively giving directions was not the norm for me, so it created some discomfort that could affect my performance,” Hayes said in court. After that, he wasn’t asked to return for another alleged freak-off, as The Root previously reported.

6 / 12

Gerard Gannon

Gerard Gannon

Image for article titled These Shocking Testimonies from Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial Will Make Your Stomach Turn
Photo: MEGA/GC Images (Getty Images)

Special Agent Gerard Gannon is one of multiple federal agents expected to testify in court. According to Gannon, he was on the scene when Diddy’s Miami mansion was raided last year. When news broke of the federal raids at Combs’ mansions in Los Angeles and Miami, many speculated what exactly agents found. Now, we know. In court, Gannon revealed the feds found AR-15s, loaded magazines, sex toys and lube, according to TMZ. He also testified that the serial numbers on the discovered weapons were scratched off.

7 / 12

David James

David James

Image for article titled These Shocking Testimonies from Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial Will Make Your Stomach Turn
Photo: Romain Maurice (Getty Images)

David James, who worked for Combs as his personal assistant from 2007 to 2009, was overcome with emotion while telling the court what it was like to work for the Bad Boy mogul. As we previously reported, James testified he was instructed to buy baby oil, Astroglide lubricant and condoms for Diddy’s freak-offs. He also said once, he saw Ventura asleep in bed while a man with “long hair” was also in the room. At the time, James said Diddy was in the shower, and although he was confused, he never asked questions about what he saw.

8 / 12

Daniel Phillip

Daniel Phillip

Image for article titled These Shocking Testimonies from Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial Will Make Your Stomach Turn
Photo: Allen Berezovsky (Getty Images)

Daniel Phillip— a former manager of a male revue show for women— testified that Ventura paid him to perform sexual acts with her in front of her “husband,” who Phillip identified as Combs, The Root previously reported. That’s when he dropped a bombshell revelation. “Cassie was actually the one that asked me to urinate on her,” Phillip said on the stand. “She asked me if I had ever done that before, she told me to do it. Apparently I was doing it wrong, because they both told me.”

9 / 12

Kerry Morgan

Kerry Morgan

Image for article titled These Shocking Testimonies from Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial Will Make Your Stomach Turn
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Kerry Morgan, Ventura’s ex-best friend, made it clear her testimony only came as an obligation to a federal subpoena. She continued on the stand that she moved on with her life and “away from all these people and the problems.” She went on the detail several instances when Combs was violence towards Ventura. Morgan tried to get involved, urging Ventura to leave Diddy, but that’s when things took a scary turn. “He came up behind me and choked me and then boomeranged a wooden hanger at my head,” Morgan testified. After that, she distanced herself from Ventura and Diddy, we previously reported.

10 / 12

Dawn Hughes

Dawn Hughes

Image for article titled These Shocking Testimonies from Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial Will Make Your Stomach Turn
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Since Ventura’s bombshell lawsuit against Diddy, many have wondered what would lead Ventura to stay with Diddy after allegedly suffering years of abuse. A forensic psychologist took the stand breaking down a list potential reasons for this, The Root reported. Hughes is a “blind expert,” meaning she doesn’t know the details surrounding Combs’ relationship with Ventura. On the stand, she cited trauma bonding, financial dependency, a loss of recollection and more reasons for why someone like Ventura, who’s young musical career was in the hand of Diddy, didn’t walk away sooner.

11 / 12

Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi

Image for article titled These Shocking Testimonies from Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial Will Make Your Stomach Turn
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi took the stand on Thursday (May 22) testifying that Diddy blew up his car. This was corroborated by Ventura’s previous account, as we previously reported. The rapper told the courts in 2012, he was notified that his car had been set on fire. A month before that, Diddy allegedly broke into the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper’s house, leading him to break up his brief romantic relationship with Ventura. According to her, their romance made Combs “irate.” Eventually, Diddy and Kid Cudi had a one on one meeting. That’s when he said the disgraced mogul denied having any involvement with his car blowing up. Cudi also testified Ventura confided in him about the physical abuse but not the sexual abuse she allegedly suffered under Puff.

12 / 12