NFL Star A.J. Brown Reveals How NFL Money Fuels Sex Addiction, Toxic Behavior

Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown gave a candid take on how money, power, and fame in the NFL can fuel the downright toxic behavior of athletes. As many players get entangled in bombshell love triangles and scandals, it’s no surprise Brown is sounding the alarm on the fetishization of women and sexual addiction.

The 27-year-old wide receiver opened up about the issue while mentoring teens at the Delaware County Juvenile Probation Office, describing the visit as a “therapy session” for the kids. He kept it real about how some fellow athletes get caught slipping due to their “fetish” for different women, making it clear that everything isn’t all “peaches and cream” behind the scenes.

“Whatever vice you have…you got women problems right now? Get a 100 million dollars, and see that problem show up loud and clear,” Brown, 27, stated. “It’s guys in the league that get in trouble with women. They got [a] fetish for women. When you got that type of money, that stuff shows up because it’s at your leisure. You can get any woman you want, you can pick and choose.”

Brown didn’t sugarcoat a thing. He took it a step further, addressing how oversexualizing women can lead to p**n addiction and warning about its damaging effects. According to him, the racy adult habit is warping men’s minds—and it’s long past time to start having real conversations about it.

“This is going to a whole ‘nother level because of what p**n does to your brain. It desensitizes your brain,” he admitted. “You’re looking at her as an object, not as a human being. But I see that all the time…that’s real.”

As the entertainment world keeps flaunting cash, fame, and flashy lifestyles, Brown warned the teens that money doesn’t fix your issues—it magnifies them. “You won’t be able to hide it,” he cautioned. He emphasized that the internal issues you’re battling only grow louder when wealth and fame removes limits...and the media has the receipts to back that claim.

Honestly? The headlines speak for themselves. With Tyreek Hill tangled in multiple paternity suits, Diddy’s sex-fueled trial dominating the news cycle, and even Uncle Shay Shay nearly risking it all over an OnlyFans model—Brown’s take on the dark side of money and power appears less like a hot take and more like hard truth. Take notes.