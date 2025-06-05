The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Twerking Video

Yesterday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their daughter Lilibet’s fourth birthday. To celebrate, Markle posted a hilarious video of her and hubby trying to boogie baby Lilibet out of the womb.

In the adorable clip, the couple is dancing to the track, “The Baby Momma Dance” by Starrkeisha, a popular song that pregnant women on TikTok dance to in the delivery room while waiting for their baby to be born.

Markle posted the video on her Instagram with the caption, “Four years ago this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture don’t work – there was only one last thing to do!”

Though the comments on Instagram are closed, that didn’t stop fans from posting the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, to add their comments there.

“They could never make me hate her lmaooo,” one user wrote in the replies.

“I’ve been in this situation three times and never once looked this good. Meanwhile, she looks like she just stepped out of a royal portrait. Just stating facts,” wrote another user.

Meghan and Harry are such icons 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gPgSwW0hSu — Hannah (@queen_meghan14) June 4, 2025

“They’re too cute,” wrote another.

In the video, Prince Harry slides his way in and out of frame, showing off his sense of rhythm, but leaves his wife to be the star. And who knew that the Duchess of Sussex knows how to get down? Maybe she should be a guest performer for Beyoncé during her Cowboy Carter Tour (just sayin’).

Of course, as with anything that Meghan Markle does, she received criticism for the video.

“They are not dignifying the royal family. Royalty is cool, calm, noble, and private, but Harry and Meghan are making a mockery of the royals,” commented one user.

“This just can’t be a real baby bump. Ugh. Cringe,” wrote another.

“Fake, fake, fake,” added another.

However, it seems that the majority of viewers online agree that it is nice to see a laid-back and funny video from the royal couple.