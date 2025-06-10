Diddy’s Spirituality, Sexuality, And More Conspiracy Bait from Trial Testimony Today

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jane returned to the stand Tuesday under cross-examination from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorneys. Her testimony so far in the rapper’s federal sex crime trial has been shocking but even more tea was spilled that may send some internet sleuths into a frenzy.

Cheating Kink?

Jane admitted outright on the stand that she’s still in love with the rapper. She stated her decisions in staying with Combs were made under a lot of emotional pressure and said she didn’t understand the terms of their relationship at first - conditions meaning freak offs.

She said she learned freak offs were a part of "fulfilling her duties" as a girlfriend. One of those freak off duties was a role-play Combs requested where Jane was to act like she was cheating on him, per her testimony. If she actually dared to sleep with an entertainer behind his back, Jane said Combs would get angry.

Diddy’s Spirituality

Jane said she was introduced to Gospel music by Combs and said he had a favorite pastor.

"He had a favorite pastor, and he would put sermons on TV, and we would watch it together, and he would send me sermons, and I would watch it on my own," Jane said.

The public previously speculated that Bishop TD Jakes was affiliated with Combs after resurfaced photos of the two of them and Jakes’ fiery response to trolls speculating if he’d been part of the rapper’s alleged criminal enterprise.

A Very Weird Nickname

Jane said on the stand that Combs’ nickname for her was “Crackpipe.” According to a voicemail played for the court, Combs used the name to reverence their “very good times” together.

What's a Cuck?

Jane straight up told the court she had curiosity about the rapper’s sexuality, specifically wondering if he was bisexual.

"I was trying to figure out the relationship and I came upon the word, cuckold, a man turned on by watching his woman having sex with another man. I just wanted to know what was driving him,” Jane testified.

Jane said she believed Combs was too scared to interact sexually with a man on his own which resulted in women running the show during the freak offs. She referred to him as a “cuckold,” or a man turned on by watching his woman have sex with another man.

Heated Exchange

Jane appeared to get a little defensive with Combs’ attorneys as they asked her to confirm the money she received from him as well as material gifts including handbags and a serious home upgrade.

When the attorney asked if she didn’t get anything out of the relationship, Jane responded, “No, I got trauma.”

When asked if she knew what a Bottega bag was, Jane said, “I’m sure you have one.” When asked what the cost of the bags were, she snapped, “How much does my body cost?”

Jane is to return for cross-examination Wednesday at 1 p.m.