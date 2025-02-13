What Terry Crews Did Once He Realized His Marriage Was Done

Although they’ve been married for more than three decades, Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews can admit that things haven’t always been so peachy between them. Despite that, they’ve found a way to work through their differences and continue a happy life together.

Terry Crews Talks AGT, Hidden Talents, & Falling For A White Chick CC Share Subtitles Off

English Terry Crews Talks AGT, Hidden Talents, & Falling For A White Chick

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the host of “America’s Got Talent” gave the fans a peak into his love life, and he his wife of 36 years have made it work, even when there were moments when they wanted to end it.

Advertisement

He shared during the interview, “Me and my wife have been married 36 years and, at year 20 though, it was over. And we totally rebuilt our relationship. And we decided we were going to be stronger together. It was a decision that we decided to make.”

Advertisement

Crews continued, “A lot of times, people feel like love is about feelings — it’s work. It’s work. It’s really work. You have to get better at it, it’s a skill. There’s a lot of things I had to relearn.”

Advertisement

The “White Chicks” actor even shared that there was multiple moments in their relationship where they felt like they both wanted to quit. He’s just thankful that “we didn’t want to quit at the same time.”

One of those moments was in 2016, when Crews admitted to hiding his addiction porn from his wife. In a series videos titled “Dirty Little Secret,” the veteran actor opened up about his unhealthy addiction and how it negatively affected his marriage.

Actor Terry Crews On How An Addiction To Porn Almost Cost Him His Marriage

In one video he said, “Porn changes the way you think about people. People become objects. People become body parts. They become things to be used, rather than people to be loved.”

Advertisement

This wasn’t something Crews was forced to come out about, during an interview with Dr. Phil he revealed there was a moment where “broke,” and he felt like he had to tell his wife what he had been hiding from her.

Now, nearly a decade later, Crews feels like his relationship with his wife is stronger than ever, and with Valentine’s Day approaching he is thankful to just be in her presence.

Advertisement

When asked what what he wants for the romantic holiday, he said, “Just her. I don’t need anything. Literally, if she’s there, that’s all I need.”