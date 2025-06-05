Here’s How Samuel L. Jackson Almost Lost His Life

Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson is opening up about a truly horrific incident he experienced years ago that almost cost him his life. And trust us when we say it was an experience he’ll likely never forget.

Speaking in a new interview on the “Mad Sad Bad” podcast, Jackson told the host that the incident occurred in New York City when he trying to get on a subway train. In some freakish turn of events, Jackson’s foot ended up being wedged in between the door of the last car in the subway and he was consequently trapped. Explaining how the train began taking off while he was still stuck and how he felt he was about to lose his life, the “Django: Unchained” star recalled:

“I got dragged by a subway train in New York… I got dragged by the A train. I was in the middle door of the last car, and it was a long-ass train station. And when the door closed on my foot, [the] train took off. So I’m sitting there thinking, I’m like, ‘Oh, f*ck, I’m going to die.'”

Jackson went on to say that he could see the tunnel coming but he was running out of time and luck as there wasn’t anything he could grab onto to get closer to the train. He revealed that the incident occurred a few days before Christmas back in 1988 and all he remembered thinking in the moment was how badly he was about to ruin the holiday that year and his birthday.

“When I was being dragged, all I could think of was, it was going to be a really sad Christmas, because it was like a few days before Christmas,” he said. “So I was going to miss my birthday and all that. I was like, ‘Damn, it’s gonna be f*cked up. It’s gonna be a f*cked up Christmas this year.'”

Thankfully, in a moment that could only be described as a true Godsend, the “Pulp Fiction” star said that a man ended up being able to pull on the emergency cord and get the train to stop. In an ironic twist, the man who did that was on crtuches, which may have been subtle foreshadowing to the help Jackson himself was going to need in the aftermath of the accident.

As a result, the legendary actor suffered a torn ACL and meniscus which led to him being on crutches for 10 months on and in physical rehab for a year. He also sued New York Transit Authority, ultimately walking away with a whopping $540,000.



When asked by the host if the incident made him have any existential realizations about his life and what it means to be on this planet, Jackson responded in the most comical way possible.

“F*ck no, I’m Black. I got my own problems, you know,” he said. “Just being. I grew up in segregation, so I’ve been, you know, dealing with, you know, existential bullsh*t my whole life.”

Glad to hear things worked out OK ultimately, but don’t scare us like this again Mr. Jackson!