‘Mia’ Explains the Tragic Reason She Kept in Contact with Diddy After He Assaulted Her

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian interviews potential jurors as Sean "Diddy" Combs sits with his legal team, at the start of his sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

More former employees of Sean “Diddy” Combs have testified against him, leading to even more questions about why they remained silent and even continued to work for the Bad Boy mogul. As day three of “Mia’s” testimony continues, we finally got the answers to the public’s burning questions.

On Monday (June 2), a woman going by the pseudonym “Mia” was cross examined by one of Combs’ lawyers, Brian Steel– the same guy who represented Young Thug in his RICO case. The woman worked for Diddy from 2009 to 2017, and during that time, she alleged the Bad Boy mogul sexually assaulted her several times.

Despite Mia saying she felt “ashamed” and “wanted to die” after Diddy’s assaults, she said she remained in contact with him. The defense leaned into her texts and social media posts, with Steel accusing Mia on the stand of lying about her alleged assault. She responded saying she “never lied in this courtroom, and I will never lie in this courtroom.”

In the texts, Mia told Combs she had “so many funny” memories from her time as his employee, even exchanging videos and pictures of their happy times together. She even messaged him saying, “Love you too, and the only things to remember are the good times, and those are the only ones I have.”

The defense used the texts to discredit the former employee, but the scarier truth behind why she was exchanging pleasantries with her alleged abuser is more devastating. “I was still brainwashed,” Mia said. “The highs were really high and the lows were really low,” she continued adding she developed “huge confusion in trusting my instincts.”

Mia also testified the “Coming Home” rapper promised to tell Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura about her alleged sexual assault. Mia said the threat to out her “made me feel like I had done something wrong. I can’t explain what that does to a person,” she continued.

Eventually, she spoke with Cassie after she filed a civil lawsuit against Diddy in 2023. But Mia said she never told Ventura about the abuse she had allegedly endured. “I was still deeply ashamed and wanted to die. I didn’t want to tell anybody,” she said on the stand.

Diddy’s lawyers then probed her about a dream she had where she was trapped in an elevator with disgraced musician R. Kelly, who’s serving 30 years in prison. In the dream, Diddy came to her rescue, which according to the defense proves she didn’t endure the immense violence she claimed on the stand. “And the person who sexually assaulted you came to your rescue?” Steel asked.

Mia explained, “Puff used to be my protector.” Years after the alleged assaults, the witness said she’s doing better. “It’s been a long process. I’m untangling things. I’m in therapy,” she said.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering and sex trafficking. Week four of his federal trial continues in New York City.



