Everything to Know About Trump’s Massive Birthday Military Parade in DC— And Why it’s Stirring Up Chaos

President Donald Trump has major plans to flex his guns (literally) as nation-wide protests against him continue to ricochet throughout the country. A military parade is set to take place this Saturday (June 14), which just so happens to be the president's 79th birthday. Now, the event is receiving bipartisan backlash.

To be fair, June 14 is also the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army (The U.S. Army traces its origins back to the Second Continental Congress, which established the Continental Army on June 14, 1775.) And what better way to celebrate than to bring thousands of soldiers, tanks, and guns to Washington, D.C. for the biggest military parade in decades? Well, certainly the president thinks it's a perfect idea. And he has a message for anyone with plans to overshadow the flashy event.

"We're gonna be celebrating big on Saturday," Trump began during a press conference in the Oval Office. He said the U.S. is the only country that doesn't celebrate its victory in World War II. Now, it's our time to shine.

"And if there's any protester that wants to come out, they will be met with very big force," he continued. After his eerie warning, press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified Trump meant no ill intent, but as the ongoing anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles show you, the administration using force isn't a far fetched concept.

Trump's timing couldn't be anymore crucial. The L.A. protests haven't let up, despite the administration sending over 2,000 National Guard and Marine troops to quell the ongoing demonstrations. In fact, it seems Americans everywhere have become even more riled up over Trump's deportation and anti-DEI agenda.

Since Trump returned to the White House, there have been thousands of protests against him and his administration nation-wide. With Saturday's parade expected to be a highly armed and secure event, protest organizers are already prepping to show up the president on his big day.

In more than 1,600 cities, anti-Trump demonstrators are expected to organize for "No Kings Day" to rain on Trump's military parade, according to KOBI 5 News. The Trump administration "defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services," the 50501 Movement, who started the protest effort, said on their website. "They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies."

Shockingly, the birthday parade is receiving mixed reviews from republicans who are worried about the message an event like this could send. Ky. Sen. Rand Paul said he's "never been a big fan of goose stepping soldiers and big tanks and missiles rolling down the street." He continued, "We were always different than the images you saw of the Soviet Union and North Korea. We were proud not to be that."

The ceremony will cost up to $45 million, according to NPR, but this wouldn't be Trump's first attempt at organizing one. Back in 2018, he tried to host one for Veteran's Day, but after backlash from local government, it was cancelled.

The June 14th parade, like the 2018 one, is already receiving harsh criticism. "That is wrong," Colo. Rep. Jason Crow said referring to Trump using 6,000 troops and military machines for the showy parade. Crow continued in an interview with "Call to Activism" saying, "It takes soldiers away from their families-- away from their mission. It wastes taxpayer dollars."

Despite a thunderstorm forecast, the parade is expected to kick off on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., according to ABC News.