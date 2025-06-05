5 Things You Need To Know About ‘Wicked for Good’ Before It Drops

If you’ve been seeing a flurry of pink and green all over your social media timelines, that’s because the newest trailer for “Wicked for Good” has finally dropped on Wednesday. But before you head to the theaters on November, there are a few things you might want to know first!

As a little background, “Wicked for Good” is the second and final part of the story that rounds out the storylines we were all first introduced to in “Wicked” back in 2024. This new film will see estranged friends Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (played by Ariana Grande) living out there lines in the aftermath of the former friend being ran out of Emerald City and declared a wicked witch. Seeing as how it’ll be a year since the first film, we thought it best to give you some quick facts of things you need to remember before you see part two.

Elphaba Wasn’t Really Evil

If you’ll remember from the first film, Elphaba’s title of being a “wicked witch” was completely unjustified. Not only was she not evil, she was actually standing up for a marginalized group of her community—(the animals who lived in harmony with them)—and was willing to buck up against the powers that be in order to do so. When Elphaba wouldn’t go along with the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and her school professor Madam Morrible’s (Michelle Yeoh) plans to further oppress them, she was branded as wicked being who was too powerful and needed to be controlled and extinguished. This is why she ended up fleeing to the West in attempt to seek refuge and figure out her next steps.

The Wiz Is a Fraud and But Also May Be Tied To Elphaba in An Unexpected Way

As you very well know by now (thanks to “The Wizard of Oz”), the Wizard is nothing more than a man with fake powers and an even faker persona. But what you probably didn;t pick up on all the way is that there’s some tacit connection between him and Elphaba. I mean, why else would have such an affinity towards her and sing a song about how much he wants to be close to her and that her way of moving throughout the world feels like she could be a daughter to him. We don’t want to say too much but keep this little nugget in the back of your mind.

Dorothy and the Crew Will Be Making Their Grand Appearance

If you’ll remember, in the very opening scene in “Wicked” as the camera panned across the land of Oz, there was a quick glance at Dorothy from Kansas and her new pals: Tinman, Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion. It was moment that if you blink you might miss it, but it was foreshadowing to one of the other storylines that’ll be present in the sequel film. If you’ve seen the original Wizard of Oz, then you know how things play out. But it’ll be interesting to see how and when this gang makes enters into the timeline and how deeply they’ll be connected to Elphaba and Glinda.

Glinda Was Complicit and Not Elphaba’s Ride or Die Friend

At the end of “Wicked,” we saw Elphaba fly off into the sky, leaving her “good” friend Glinda back in the Emerald City. But as we broke it down to you shortly after the movie came out, we should’ve expected Glinda not to be down with Elphie like that because she was only really loyal to herself and her image. Sure, you could make the argument that she supported what Elphaba was trying to do in theory, but in practicality, she didn’t want to rock the boat or do anything to jeopardize her desires. We’ll see how this continues to unfold now that her former bestie is exiled from the town and what she’ll do as a result of it in the second film.

Elphaba’s Sister Nessarose’s Story Will Expand In a Major Way

You remember how Elphaba’s disabled sister Nessarose was lowkey jealous anytime her big sister got recognition for using her powers? Yeah, that’s going to play a role in how their storyline develops in this second iteration–especially when you realize that somewhere along the way, Nessarose gets a house dropped on her. (That’s not a spoiler, that’s literally in “The Wizard of Oz.” If Elphaba is the Wicked Witch of the West, what would that make her sister? Exactly.)

Now if we say anything else, we’ll get into spoiler territory so be sure to check out the trailer above and mark your calendars for “Wicked For Good” when it arrives in theaters on November 21.