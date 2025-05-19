All The Crazy Tea Cassie’s Ex-Bestie Spilled About Diddy In Court

The former best friend of Casandra “Cassie” Ventura took the stand this week to testify against Sean “Diddy” Combs in his ongoing federal sex crime trial. Ventura previously testified that the friendship went to shambles after Combs allegedly assaulted her friend. However, there’s much, much more crazy s— that just got exposed on the stand.

Kerry Morgan made it blatantly clear on the stand that she did NOT want to be there but was obligated to due to federal subpoena. She stated Monday that she moved on with her life and “away from all these people and the problems.” Based on what she witnessed between Ventura and Combs, her sentiments seem justified.

The Friendship

Morgan testified that she was friends with Ventura between 2001 and 2018. The two met at a modeling shoot when they were teenagers. Once Ventura and Combs began dating, she said she accompanied them on trips to various places such as Spain and Italy. Morgan described Combs as being intimidating and having a “strong presence.”

However, she also said he would have mood swings, resulting in him beating Ventura which she said she witnessed on two occasions.

The Physical Abuse

The first time, Morgan said she saw Combs push the pop singer at his Los Angeles home and said she believed he kicked her as well. The second time was much more dramatic in description. Morgan said she went with the celebrity couple to Jamaica in 2013. Morgan said Combs left the room angrily after accusing Ventura of taking too long in the bathroom. Then, Morgan said she heard “guttural, terrifying” screams from Ventura in the hallway.

Morgan said she ran into the hallway to see Combs dragging Ventura by her hair. She said Combs dragged her for 10 feet, took her outside and threw her down. As a result, Morgan said Ventura hit her head on a brick. Ventura eventually got up and fled barefoot into a wooded area, Morgan stated. She searched for her but after she found her, the two fled in golf cart and hid in a ditch for hours as Combs searched for them.

Diddy Allegedly Redirects His Violence

That’s not even the worst part. Morgan spoke about the moment she decided to cut ties with Ventura. She testified that she encouraged Ventura to go to the police about the physical abuse but the singer refused. Morgan’s last straw was after she saw Ventura return home with a black eye after being beaten by Combs at the Intercontinental Hotel in 2018 - which was caught on surveillance footage. Morgan said Combs arrived at the apartment 30 minutes after Ventura arrived, yelling and banging on the door with a hammer.

Eventually, the rapper left. However, when police arrived to question Ventura, Morgan testified that she refused to cooperate. Some time after that day, Morgan said Combs let himself in Ventura’s apartment while she was visiting and charged right toward her.

“He came up behind me and choked me and then boomeranged a wooden hanger at my head,” Morgan testified, adding that the ordeal left her with finger marks on her neck.

Morgan said she grabbed her things and left. A month later, the women met again and Ventura told her she would get $30,000 from Combs following the incident and said she was “over-exaggerating” about it. Morgan stated in exchange for the money, she signed an NDA and hadn’t spoken to Ventura since. She also confirmed she believed it came from Combs to keep her from filing a lawsuit.

About Diddy’s Trial

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege the singer was drugged and forced to perform sexual acts with male sex workers at Combs’ pleasure. Ventura’s suit says she was ordered to hire the workers herself. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance. The two settled the day after the suit was filed.

Combs is facing multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. His indictment cites three anonymous victims in addition to Ventura. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.