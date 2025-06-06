The Wild Reason Tiffany Haddish Says She’s ‘Done’ With Dating Black American Men

It’s no secret that comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has been unlucky in love. She hasn’t been spotted with anyone new since her not-so-mutual 2021 split from rapper-actor Common after a year of dating; she told Jay Shetty on his podcast that she made the decision to be celibate in 2024.

Now, in a recent sit down with Godfrey on his “In Godfrey We Trust” podcast, Haddish told the comedian that she’s done with men from the USA and is looking across the pond for her next partner.

“Any Black man born in America, I can’t f—k with you. I’m only f—king with Black man born outside of America and everything else,” she said in the interview.

Haddish went on to say that getting involved with more than one man can have devastating effects on a woman’s mental health.

“Women that have more than two baby daddies usually have some sort of mental illness,” she said.

Listeners who thought her comments were part of a comedy bit were likely confused when a straight-faced Haddish went on to explain what she believes to be the science behind the problem.

“Every time you get pregnant there’s stem cells that come from that baby and them stem cells end up behind your eyes and your brain and your heart,” Haddish added. “And those stem cells will always stay with you, right.”

@glass.house.of.th Tiffany Haddish tries to make a connection between having babies (which she has none) and her being single (because of Americans). Is this typical mess from Tiffany Haddish or is she correct??? #tiffanyhaddish #godfreythecomedian ♬ original sound – Glass House of Thoughts

Godfrey posted a clip from the interview on Instagram, and you already know the comment section was lit with comments from people who were left completely confused after listening to Haddish’s head-scratching theory.

“That’s a funny way of saying my poor choices now dictate I hv to date somewhere nobody knows who I am…….those eggs are super scrambled and the expiration date was 10 years ago 😒,” wrote one commenter.

Another commenter reacted to Haddish saying that she was willing to make an exception on her new dating rule for white guys.

“Dear white ppl … She belongs to y’all,” they wrote.

One commenter suggested that the problem may not be with the men, but with Haddish.

“That’s a creative way to say don’t nobody in your country want you,” they wrote.