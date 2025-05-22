Kid Cudi Hits the Stand and Tells The Infamous Story of Diddy Allegedly Blowing Up His Car

On Thursday (May 22), Cleveland rapper Kid Cudi took the stand to testify in the ongoing federal sex crime case against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Cudi had a short-lived relationship with Combs’ ex, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. However, she claimed in a lawsuit that Combs made a terrifying threat to the rapper out of jealousy.

Now, we got to hear what happened in Cudi’s own words.

How Did Cassie and Ventura Meet?

The rapper took the stand under his legal name, Scott Mescudi, sharing his experience dating Ventura. He said they met in 2008 and described them as being friends until they “briefly” dated in 2011. The rapper also said, at the time, he understood Ventura and Combs “had some problems and they weren’t dating anymore.”

Ventura’s Distress Call

Cudi recalled a time in December 2011 when he received a call from Ventura around 6 a.m. He testified that Ventura was in distress because Combs found out about their relationship and asked him to pick her up.

“She asked me to pick her up. She sounded really stressed on the phone, nervous, scared, so I went to go pick her up,” he said, adding that he was confused because he believed the two weren’t dating.

However, he said Combs texted him repeatedly while he was with Ventura visiting her family in Connecticut for the holidays.

Cudi said took Ventura to the Sunset Marquis. Once there, Cudi said Ventura received a call from Combs’ staff member, Capricorn Clark, informing them that Combs and another one of his associates were at Cudi’s home in Hollywood Hills. Cudi said Clark sounded afraid.

A Break-In?!

Cudi said he was infuriated, alleging Combs broke into his home. Cudi said on his way back there, he called Combs asking if he was in his house.

“He said, ‘What’s up” and I said, ‘Motherf****r are you in my house?’ He said, ‘I am here waiting for you,’” Kid Cudi testified, adding that Combs said he just wanted to talk.

Cudi claimed his security cameras were moved and the gifts he brought his family were opened on the kitchen counter. He also said his dog was locked in a bathroom - all things he said he had not done on his own.

“I guess he was in the dark about things and wanted to talk, but at that point, post-break-in, I didn’t want to talk. You broke into my house, you messed with my dog, I don’t want to talk to you,” he said, adding that he wanted to fight Combs.

Eventually, when he returned home, he said Combs’ wasn’t there. The rapper said he called the police and a report was filed on the alleged break-in.

Alleged Car Explosion

The following month, January 2012, Cudi said his dog watcher called him to let him know his car was on fire. A friend beat him there, sending him pictures of the damaged vehicle which was sitting in his driveway. The jury saw photos of the damage. Cudi said it appeared to be “the damage of the Molotov cocktail in his Porsche.”

“It looks like the top of my Porsche was cut open, and that’s where the Molotov cocktail was put in,” he said, adding that police found a Molotov cocktail in the driver’s seat.

Cudi testified that the vehicle was totaled after the incident. When asked what his reaction was to the incident, the rapper said three words: “What the f**k?”

What Ventura Testified About Kid Cudi

Ventura previously testified that while on a “break” with Combs, she used a burner phone to contact Cudi. However, she still continued to participate in the alleged “freak-offs.” She added that she didn’t tell Combs about their relationship because she “thought it would be way too dangerous.” The “Me & U” singer said her fling with the Cleveland rapper made the Bad Boy Records founder “irate.”

However, Combs’ attorney seemed to confirm the notion, saying their client had a “bad temper” and “reacted poorly” to information he didn’t like.

Ventura previously testified that when she began dating Cudi, Combs allegedly threatened to have his car blown up in his driveway and “ensure” the rapper and his friends were home to see it. The car did indeed explode at some point, she stated. A spokesperson for Kid Cudi told The New York Times the account of the incident was true.

Ventura’s mother testified that Combs even took his jealous rage out on the singer’s family, demanding they pay $20,000 in restitution for the money he spent on their daughter.