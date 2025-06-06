Elon Musk Shades Trump In A Series Of Posts Creating An Online Frenzy

Photo credit | Reuters

President Trump and Elon Musk fallout was more dramatic than a Real Housewives’ reunion. The former friends exchange of words has become an online spectacle and social media has been enjoying the show. The heated dispute started when Musk publicly criticized Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” that aims to make Trump-era tax cuts more permanent and will unfairly benefit the rich.

Here are all of Elon’s shadiest comments.

Musk Calls Out Trump’s “Ingratitude”

Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

The Root reported on the Tesla CEO firing shots at Trump posting “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.” According to reports, Musk spent $270M on Trump’s 2024 Election campaign.

And thats when things got spicy between the former bosom buddies.

Accusing Trump Of Being In The Epstein Files

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.



Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

In a hard-hitting post, the SpaceX CEO spilled some serious tea that Trump is named in the Epstein files and suggest that is the reason why it hasn’t went public. He even went as far as reposting an archived video of the President hanging out a party with Epstein.

Future Revelations

Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

This follow up post suggested Musk believes more damaging information about Trump will soon be revealed.

Where is the man who wrote these words?



Was he replaced by a body double!? https://t.co/N4Mliip5U4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Deepening the online beef, Musk went into the Twitter archives and resurfaced old posts of Trump criticizing the Republicans. ‘No member of Congress should be eligible for re-election if our country’s budget is not balance,” Trump posted, “deficits not allowed!”

“Where is the man who wrote these words?” Musk asked in a quoted post. “Was he replaced by a body double?”

Musk Calls Out Trump’s Lies

Such an obvious lie. So sad. https://t.co/sOu9vqMVfX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Musk wasted no time calling out the President for lying about Musk forcing everyone to purchase electric vehicles. Trump’s major tax and spending legislation, which Musk argued the bill would massively increase the national debt and target provisions that would reduce or potentially eliminate electric vehicle credits which will directly impact Tesla’s profits. This was another statement that was a reflection of their public rift.

Slams Trump’s Tariffs

The Trump tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year https://t.co/rbBC11iynE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Musk’s comments is a response to an X user who describes Trump’s tariff policy to be “super stupid”. The Tesla CEO replied that the tariffs will cause a “recession in the second half of this year.”

Calls For A New Political Party

Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

In response to Trump’s comments about Musk being removed from his presidential circle, Musk wasted no time firing right back on X. He dismissed the claims of being pushed out and even mentioned funding the Democratic party.

Trump’s Responses

According to Donald Trump’s X account, all of his posts have been deleted.

Screenshot | @realDonaldTrump