An Illegal BBL Operation in Miami Led to This Tragic Result For a Las Vegas Mother, But Now How You Think

All you BBL hopefuls are probably looking for somewhere to recover in comfort instead of withstanding the painful ride home right after you get off the table. Well, a horrifying incident that claimed the life of a Las Vegas mother should serve as a warning to be careful of the facility you recover in.

Ahmonique Miller, 28, and her sister Kiera Barnes, 19, traveled from Las Vegas to Miami for cosmetic procedures at Avana Plastic Surgery Clinic earlier this month on March 7. The two documented their trip on social media, sharing their plans to recover together at Keyla’s Recovery House, a home marketed as a post-surgery facility owned by Keyla Oliver. Their mother, Wakeelah, told NBC6 South Florida the pair spent $1,500 each to stay at the facility, which is located on SW 4th Street.

However, just hours after the women were finished with their procedures and settled into the post-surgery facility, Ahmonique’s recovery process went terribly wrong. In a video, Kiera gave the horrifying details of what happened while also debunking claims that her sister’s death was due to the surgical procedure.

“My sister was very healthy. She was never denied surgery. She was given medicine that was not prescribed to her, Percocets,” Kiera said in the video, adding that Keyla never picked up her sister’s prescribed medication from the pharmacy. “I just remember my sister going to sleep and my sister never woke up.”

Miami-Dade police say they responded to the recovery home where they found Ahmonique already deceased. Authorities said she showed signs of rigor mortis, suggesting she’d been dead hours prior to their arrival. Police said she was lying face down on a bed with heavy bandaging. It’s unclear how much time passed between Ahmonique’s death and the police being called. Her sister was moved to another center following the discovery.

“At first, the response was, she’s fine, nothing is wrong,” said family attorney Jahra McLawrence via NBC. “But once they realized that she had passed away, then it wasn’t that they treated it like an emergency, but panic started to set in.”

Ahmonique’s cause and manner of death are still being investigated by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner. However, police have launched an investigation into the recovery house, which they described as “operating as an illegal post-plastic surgery recovery home.” The Miami Herald reports that the owner has no medical professional license listed in the Florida Department of Health.

The report says this is only the latest of a string of pop up recovery facilities targeting women who travel to South Florida for cosmetic surgeries. The woman’s mother told NBC6 she wants her daughter’s death to become a warning to trigger policies to prevent this from happening to someone else’s daughter.

Ahmonique leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.