Fans Get Too Close to Rumi Carter at the ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’ Until They See …Jay-Z

Little Rumi Carter continues to steal our hearts, onstage and off, but are some fans getting a bit too excited to see her? Beyoncé's youngest daughter has made headlines since the Cowboy Carter tour kicked off last month, taking to the stage in style and plenty of adorable sass. Now, she's even stealing the spotlight from the crowd, as footage from Beyoncé's fourth night in London has gone viral.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In the clip, Rumi is seen in the crowd with her father, Jay-Z, and other children, enjoying the show while Bey serenades the crowd with "16 Carriages." It's perhaps the biggest moment of the entire show, when Beyoncé floats over the entire audience in a car, and yet, most of the crowd in the video seemed to have their eyes on Rumi.

She's her typical, adorable Rumi self in the clip. Jumping up and down and singing along, cheering from the crowd on the floor of the stadium. She leans to her cousin and says "Mama" and tries to lift him, kissing on the cheek in her excitement. As the video progresses, the crowd circles her, filming and cheering her on.

Clearly, the attention does not phase her, as she seems to even engage with some of her adoring "fans." And then, Jay-z, the most powerful rapper in the world, steps up, pulling her back as she began to approach the concert-goers. Bodyguards seem to step in as well to protect them. She wanted to engage with the people!

The comments under the video, as always, are hilarious, with everyone chiming in with their two cents on the phenomenon that is Rumi Carter. One user wrote, "Rumi is such an extrovert lol." Another added, "Not rumi inching closer to the fan with the poster...Jay had to move in quickly."

Other users were not so into the video, however, calling out the multiple fans who took the time to film Rumi. "Why are you filming a child?" one user asked, while another wrote, "The fact that adults are filming children like they’re in a fishbowl is super weird. Just look at the concert!!"

Others appreciated that no one got too close to Rumi, with one user writing, "I actually love how everyone has respect and gives them space." Check out the TikTok clip.