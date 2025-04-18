Social Media Has Had Enough of Lil Wayne Complaining About His Super Bowl Halftime Show Snub

Lil Wayne is airing out his feelings (once again) and speaking his peace on not performing at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. But what he’s saying now just might’ve pushed his fans to the brink.

Speaking in all-new interview as the cover star for the May 2025 issue of Rolling Stone, the “A Milli” rapper expressed that he felt the NFL “stole the feeling” and mired his desire to ever want to take the big stage. He also revealed that he didn’t even watch Kendrick Lamar’s big debut on the Super Bowl stage.

“Every time I looked, it was nothing that made me want to go inside and see what was going on. They coulda had some music. But instead they got rappin’,” he said referencing new songs from his upcoming “Tha Carter 6" album. “They f*cked up.”

Wayne lwent on to describe the moves he made behind the scenes to ensure that he’d get to perform, divulging that the NFL basically gives you a rundown of things “to do and not do, asses to kiss and not kiss.” He pointed specifically to the fact that he never attended any of Michael Rubin’s legendary all-white parties nor was he outside at different venues like Drake, “smiling like that everywhere.”

“I’m in the stu’[studio], smokin’ and recording,” he said.

Wayne also shared that he called Lamar before he went on to send him words of encouragement.

Be that as it may, once his comments started making the rounds on social media, folks online were quick to let out their frustrations over the iconic rapper’s decision to rehash a non-issue...especially since it’s been months since the aforementioned performance.

“Lil Wayne was not entitled to a Super Bowl performance. I feel like people around him or social media made him think he was robbed, but he wasn’t. This victim mentality from Wayne makes me lose respect for him,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Lil Wayne vows to never perform at Super Bowl after snub over Kendrick Lamar Bruh the NFL didn’t want yo ass anyway,” said another.

Added one other user: “Can we all just admit Wayne music has been mid at best for the last decade? I mean really, these features aren’t exactly exciting. YE isn’t even rapping. This is more evidence of why the NFL didn’t choose Lil Wayne for the Super Bowl. And now he wants to shit on it and say he’s no longer wanting to do it—because he didn’t get his way. Sounds familiar, like the Drake situation. Damn, maybe Wayne isn’t like us either.”

“Lil Wayne speaking on the Super Bowl As if he was actually asked to do it lol,” another wrote.