Cardi B. Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Raise Her Kids and The Number Will Shock You!

Cardi B. is making a strong case that her soon-to-be ex-husband Offset’s request for spousal support needs to be denied. In fact, she’s blasting the notion completely by revealing to her fans just how much she’s been footing the bill for everything when it comes to their kids–and the truth is jaw-dropping!

As we previously told you, Offset submitted the request last week which sent the internet into a tizzy once the news was made public, even though he didn’t ask for a specific amount. Cardi herself even responded at the time in a Twitter live session the following day after hearing Offset called into “The Breakfast Club” and alleged that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was trying “to take everything from him” so that’s why he’s seeking the money.

She also said that she wanted him to “die slow” in bed while thinking of her, called him a “b*tch,” “mentally disturbed,” and said that the only thing she’s ever asked him to do was spend time with their children as she’s been footing all of their bills alone for the last year.

Cardi B address Offset asking for spousal support from her in their divorce.😳 pic.twitter.com/vFVgDoNyKo — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) May 30, 2025

However, what you might’ve missed in that same Twitter Live session is the complete breakdown Cardi gave when it comes to the monetary responsibilities she’s been covering (with no help from Offset allegedly) when it comes to her kids. And because we know you don’t have time to listen to her whole rant, we’ve picked up the main, high-ticket items she’s been paying for over the last year. Check the break down:

Their home in Atlanta: cost unknown

A Driver for the kids: $10,000/a month

Her daughter, Kulture’s school tuition for the year: $45,000

Her son, Wave’s school tuition: $35,000

Her cousin/babysitter: $3,000/a week

Her nanny: $500/a day

Her kid’s tutoring: $2,000/a week

Kulture’s piano lessons: $900/a week

Kulture’s gymnastics and Wave’s boxing classed: cost unknown

Personal chef: cost unknown

24-hour security for her, her kids: cost unknown

As it stands, given all of these costs, Cardi said that she’s been forking out at least $50,000 a month to keep things going with no help from Offset or anyone else.

Look, I understand she has a level of wealth that us regular folks don’t have but 50 grand month is such an INSANE thing to fathom. The fact that she’s been taking care of all of this without help from her “husband” is astounding in more ways than one. The next time I feel like complaining over $8 eggs, I’mma just be quiet.