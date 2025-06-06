New Testimony in Diddy Trial Reveals His Strange, Frightening Requests of ‘Jane’

We're only at day 2 of "Jane's" much anticipated testimony in the federal sex crime trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs and it's already bearing an eerily resemblance to that of Casandra "Cassie" Ventura from weeks ago. Based on what she's said so far, it seems both of them were subject to the same freak-off torment.

Jane’s Role in Freak-Offs

Jane said she did most of the work for hotel nights, similar to how Ventura explained she was responsible for putting together the freak-offs for Combs. After, Jane said she would make sure the rapper showered, cooked for him, massaged him and put on his favorite show.

She said that, at some point in 2021 or 2022, she began choosing who would join them for hotel nights, including a pornstar with whom who she said she grew to feel comfortable. Ventura previously testified that she was solely responsible for finding sex workers to join the two for their freak-offs.

Diddy’s Weird Request

Jane testified that Combs ordered her to FaceTime the men she would seek out to have sex with and have them send photos or videos of their genitals. She said Combs would watch the video calls. Jane also said she would also text the men when she and Combs were having sex because it “turned him on." She said Combs flirted with the men to solicit explicit photos from them at Combs' request.

Tense Expectations

Jane testified that Combs wanted her to be “wild and sexual” during hotel nights. Jane said she even had to ask Combs to allow the sex workers to wear condoms during the events which is a request she said Combs dismissed. Prosecutors entered a video into evidence of Jane asking “Don,” an entertainer, to wear a condom. Per CNN's report, Combs interjected with his disapproval. Jane said she then didn’t insist on using a condom because she didn't want Combs to be “unhappy.”

Even when it was her birthday, Jane said Combs insisted she do a hotel night. She described feeling “robotic” in the event, reluctantly agreeing to do it. She said when she asked for a condom, Combs was visibly dissatisfied.

Emotional Toll

Jane said the hotel nights took an emotional toll on her, recounting two instances where she cried during the event. The first time, she said she thought she was having alone time with Combs all for him to hire an entertainer to join them in another hotel night. Jane said the event lasted 18 hours and after, Combs said he had to leave. She began crying and said Combs looked at her with “disgust.” He then sat down next to her and said he’d move things around.

The second time, she said after having sex with the entertainer, she went into the shower with Combs and started crying again. Combs then said, “Don’t f---ing do this right now. I’m high and I can’t f---ing see that. I’m too high," per Jane's testimony.

Jane didn’t speak up about how she felt about hotel nights until 2023. She said hotel nights made her feel “disgusted with herself" and didn’t want it to play a role in her life. However, she said she was scared if she didn’t perform for him, he would stop paying for her house - given he threatened to, per her testimony.

"I don’t want to feel obligated to perform these nights for you," read one of her texts presented to the jury

Jane said she took drugs during hotel nights so it didn’t “feel like it was too real” and to “make things easier.” One time she had begun throwing up and after telling Combs, he told her to get herself together because a third man had arrived to have sex with her, per her testimony. Ventura testified multiple times that she used drugs during the freak-offs just to get through the event and feel “numb” to what was happening.