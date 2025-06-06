Timbaland Signs New AI Artist, And Folks Online Are Not Happy About It

Timbaland, the legendary producer you could not escape in the 90s and the 2000s, has started a new music venture, and the concept behind it is… interesting.

Along with film producer Rocky Mudaliar and entrepreneur Zayd Portillo, Timbaland has launched an AI entertainment company called Stage Zero, according to Rolling Stone. The company has just signed their first artist, TaTa, an AI artist that is powered by the music technology company, Suno, according to MusicTech.

This move by Timbaland isn’t too shocking, considering that in March of this year, the producer sat down with 2x NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo on his podcast “The Inner Court” and stated that AI music is the “only thing that has a pure soul right now”

On Instagram, Timbaland posted screenshots of Billboard and Rolling Stone articles announcing his AI artist with the caption, “Thinking BIGGER but still inclusive.”

While Timbaland says he is excited about this move, the majority, in fact, all of the fans in his Instagram comments were not.

“Congratulations! You are the first to openly admit to ruining music more than it already is. I’m sad it had to be you,” wrote one user.

“Not that it’ll matter, but I’ll prolly come back pretty frequently to double down on how wack this is. So wild. The very essence of why your music was so different then everyone else’s… Smh forget it,” wrote another.

“Trying to find one positive comment… Glad we’re on the same page,” wrote another with laughing emojis.

Of course, whenever there is a time to criticize celebrities, users on X are always at the scene of the crime. Frustrated fans went on the app to express the negative thoughts they had to add to the producer’s announcement.

“Timbaland is ageing like milk. Every time he makes headlines, it’s about something more stupid than the last time,” wrote one user.

“Timabaland has joined the pantheon of goated legends that lost touch and apparently surrounded themselves with people that don’t know how to say ‘this ain’t it'”, posted another.

User @isaiahjaay1 expressed disappointment on TikTok by saying that, “Timbaland is really a legend at what he do. So, for you to be encouraging AI, knowing that it’s taking away from real creativity, is crazy… I’m getting tired of all these robots.”

If Timbaland was hoping to have another legendary music run like he had in the 90s and 2000s, his fans are saying this is not the way to do it.