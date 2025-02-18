Tiffany Haddish Shares More Heartbreaking Details About Childhood

Tiffany Haddish has never shied away from revealing details about her childhood and her time in the foster care system. But a recently resurfaced interview has brought yet another sad detail to the forefront.

That's So Random Amanda Warren CC Share Subtitles Off

English Amanda Warren Admits There's No Living Without These 3 Fashion Must-Haves

Speaking on “The Jonathan Ross Show” back in 2018, Haddish recounted that she had bad reading comprehension skills growing up so much so that she didn’t learn how to read books until she was 15-years-old and could only decipher basic words like “McDonald’s” and others. But for the most part, she skated by through school by cheating and admitted that it wasn’t until she met her drama teacher who deciphered that she had some struggles that she began to do better in her schooling.

Advertisement

“I had a drama teacher who figured it out, and she sat me down. She made me come to her classroom every day during lunch and she would make me read to her and she taught me techniques to help me read better,” she explained at the time.

Advertisement

Years later in an interview on “The View” in May 2024, Haddish was able to give her teacher, Mrs. Grieb, her flowers for all her help way back when. She shared that her teacher was able to use magazines and newspapers to help the “Night School” star get a grip on her reading and storytelling skills, despite Haddish trying to keep her problems at bay.

Tiffany Haddish Gets A Surprise From A Teacher Who Changed Her Life | The View

“I was very good at hiding and masking and pretending, and she figured out that I couldn’t do it very well. Basically by the end of the semester I was reading,” she said on “The View.”

Advertisement

Haddish later thanked Mrs. Grieb for her patience and encouragement all those years ago and expressed her appreciation for the dedication she displayed. Those efforts would later prove beneficial as the “Nobody’s Fool” star earned a Grammy nomination for narrating the audiobook of her memoir, “The Last Black Unicorn” back in 2019.