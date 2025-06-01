Three Reasons Why Brian McKnight’s Son Death is a Cautionary Tale for Black Fathers

Brian McKnight and Niko visit FOX's "The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet" at the FOX Studios on December 15, 2008 in New York City. Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

The internet is mourning the passing of Brian McKnight‘s estranged son Niko after a brave fight with cancer. After Claude McKnight, Niko’s uncle and Brian’s brother, announced Niko’s death in a May 29 TikTok, folks online dragged the “Back at One” singer to hell and back for his alleged neglect from his late son’s life. The father and son’s reported estrangement is an unspeakable tragedy all around for many reasons. Now, let’s learn from the fallout of their family.

Niko, who was only 32 years old, was a musician and photographer. His uncle Claude described him as “one of those amazing kids who was quirky and curious and ridiculously talented.”

Fans had been following Niko’s health journey since he shared his cancer diagnosis on Instagram in January 2024, captioning his post, “your boy got the big C • it’s beeen one hell of a ride so far but things are looking better now than they were before so cheers to that.”

It’s been no secret that Brian McKnight had a falling out with his former wife Julie and how that disagreement extended down to their children.

In 2024, he went so far as to call his children by her “products of sin.” This is a 180 degree turn from how he talk about his kids when they were younger. He even wrote a song entitled “Niko’s Lullaby” on his second album “I Remember You” dedicated to the son that just passed away.

McKnight only acknowledging his kids with his current wife, and accepting her children as his own while seemingly turning his back on his biological children made the Black community scorn the singer. Some outright calling him a deadbeat dad.

Here’s three things Black men can learn about fatherhood to help keep the family together.

Don’t Let Anger Keep You From Your Children

Despite his smiling Instagram reels, Brian McKnight is seemingly holding a great deal of anger. We do not know what he’s angry about, but the fact remains that he allowed his anger to keep him away from Niko.

Black men, never let anger keep you from having a relationship with your children. Whether you are angry with their mother or with them, you need to understand that life is unpredictable. You never know what the day holds. You may think you have time to fix things with them, but tomorrow is not promised.

Older folks used to say, “Don’t sleep with anger.” They were on to something.

Don’t Leave Misunderstandings Unresolved

When Niko died, there must have been things that Brian wanted to resolve with his son. He will never again get that chance. The lesson here is simple, but profound. Something that is so simple it is almost embarrassing to write: Black men do not leave things unresolved with your children.

You may have had a falling out with their mother. But those kids are still yours.

Unconditional Love is the Answer

Look, you don’t have to like everything that they do. You may tell them something clearly, and then they do the exact opposite. Let’s just be honest. Kids can be frustrating. But that does NOT mean you should let anything get in the way of you showing how much you love and support them.

You should never (ever) let anything stop you from showing unconditional love to you kids. Black kids are being raised in a world that tells them they are not good enough. It teaches them to hate their skin and the hair that grows naturally out of their heads. They should find in you love, warmth and acceptance. They should know that the world may hate them, but they can find safety in your arms.

Black men, learn from the mistakes of Brian McKnight. Vow never to repeat them. You do not want to leave anything unsaid when it comes to your kids. They should know every day that they love them deeply… even if you don’t love everything they do.