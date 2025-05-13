Halle Bailey Gets Restraining Order After Alleging DDG Physically Abused Her...And She Has Receipts

If you’ve been following the story of singer-actress Halle Bailey and her ex, DDG, you know that things have been rocky between the pair since they announced their split in October 2024. But now, new reporting reveals that things between them could be much worse than anyone could have imagined.

According to TMZ, Bailey was granted court-ordered protection from DDG, the 27-year-old rapper and YouTuber, whose government name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., after filing a police report on May 13. The pair are co-parents to an 18-month-old son, Halo.

In the report, Bailey cites incidents of physical and verbal abuse, which she claims came to a head when Granberry sent her a series of text messages over Mother’s Day weekend while she was vacationing in St. Lucia with Halo and her sister Chloe. “The Little Mermaid” star alleges DDG accused her of being on the island with R&B singer Brent Faiyaz.

“[Not] with any man out here. i wouldn’t do that, i have halo ... please let me enjoy my mother’s day in peace. i hope you are okay and feel better soon,” Bailey replied.

As TMZ reported, Bailey maintains DDG began physically abusing her in January – just months after their breakup – citing an incident in which they got into a disagreement at her home over their visitation schedule. As she tried to secure their son into his car seat, Bailey said DDG pulled her hair and slammed her face on his steering wheel, which left her with bruised arms and a chipped tooth.

Bailey submitted pictures of her injuries to back up her claim. She said she was so afraid to leave the child alone with his father that she rode in the car with them to DDG’s home and asked his family to look after the baby.

Bailey also cited another incident in which DDG got angry when she told him Halo couldn’t leave her home because he was sick. The “Because I Love You” singer alleges Granberry got so upset that he smashed her Ring camera, took her phone and threw it out of his window, saying “GO GET IT B*.”

Check out the moment DDG found out about Halle’s restraining order during a live stream with Adin Ross here:

According to the judge’s orders, DDG must stay 100 yards away from Bailey and stop posting about her and their son on social media. The court is also allowing Bailey to take Halo with her to Italy while she works on her latest film project.