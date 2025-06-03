Judge Mathis Just Gave the Realest Take Yet About Diddy

As Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial on sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering charges rages on, others are sharing their unfiltered truth about the disgraced mogul. The latest to weigh in is Judge Greg Mathis, known for his no-nonsense approach, who minced no words discussing Diddy’s true nature and the rise of his larger-than-life “gangster” persona.

During a recent episode of the TV judge’s podcast, “The Mathis Verdict,” the Detroit native and his son Amir discussed the Bad Boy Records mogul’s case.

“The prosecution needs to show more evidence that deliberately shows that he was intentionally sex trafficking for them to be successful,” Amir said in one clip, to which his dad answered, “That’s correct.” After they continued to discuss how the prosecution had yet to prove Diddy was running a criminal enterprise, Mathis went in on Diddy.

“He’s much worse than a toxic person, he’s a monster from what they’ve been showing and what we’ve been hearing,” he said. “He’s a state crime monster.”

Mathis added how Diddy, 55, “has a temper, and he’s known for that. And people are in fear because of his temper. But, street guys don’t fear him, because they know he’s never been in the street. He was a kid, went to Catholic school, then he was bullied, then tried to join up with some lil’ gang in New York, I think Harlem, that wasn’t even engaging in crime.”

He mentioned how Diddy’s “father who was killed, was a big gangster in New York. And from my understanding, his mother wasn’t nothing to play with and she was associated with his friends from the past. Like I’m associated with my friend gangsters from the past! So there was a sense of fear in New York— one in particular that was close to his dad and [that] everybody feared— everybody feared in the nation.”

Mathis added that because of his parent’s associations, that’s “why he felt such liberty on being the tough guy.”

The father and son duo also spoke about Diddy portraying himself as a gangster, especially in music videos, to earn the respect of the late Notorious B.I.G. and how he began to genuinely believe that about himself.

Amir added: “When you fully start embodying that, with more time, you become that person. Just like a person who tells a lie so many times, they start believing that lie. And so I no doubt believe that he believes that he is a gangster.”

Folks in the comments couldn’t help but agree with Mathis’ comments.

“This is true. Anyone who’s listening to Puff’s own interviews over the years knows this, as he has alluded to it many times. Also, the many bodyguards who were around him back in the 90s have confirmed this as well,” one X user wrote. “Guess money bought the image, but not the respect,” a second person said, while a third agreed, “He ain’t say nothing wrong.”

Another X user remarked, “Correct. His dad was a REAL gangsta. Nicky Barnes and Frank Lucas talked about puff dad,” while someone else added, “This sounds accurate to me. Even Keefee Dee said this.” (Duane “Keefe D” Keith Davis, a former gang leader, is the last living suspect in the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur.)

Others didn’t quite agree, saying Diddy never tried to portray himself as a gangster. “Imagine thinking diddy was a tough guy,” one person said. “At no point has anyone viewed Diddy as a gangster. He’s always been the dude with connections. No one is actually physically afraid of him or what he can do. It’s who he knows and what they can do,” another suggested, while one X user asked, “when was puffy a tough guy?”