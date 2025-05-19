Here's Everything You Missed from Day 6 of Diddy’s Trial

Monday kicked off the federal sex crime trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs with some fiery testimonies that revealed a number of horrendous details regarding the rapper’s relationship to Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. Their statements leave us wondering, who didn’t witness the domestic abuse?

A Former Protégé

Former Danity Kane Member Dawn Richard, who has a pending lawsuit against Combs, took the stand to testify that she “frequently” witnessed Combs abuse Ventura. She cited an incident from 2009 when she claims she saw Combs hit Ventura with a skillet. She also said she was afraid to report Combs’ actions in fear of retaliation and because of communicated threats from Combs.

An Ex-BFF

Ventura’s ex-best friend, Kerry Morgan, took the stand explaining a number of horrifying incidents she witnessed between Ventura and Combs. On one trip to Jamaica, the woman testified that Combs dragged Ventura outside and threw her onto the ground. The two then hid in a ditch behind a woody area to keep from being found by Combs.

She also testified that she herself was assaulted by Combs following the 2018 Intercontinental Hotel incident because Combs believed she had information on Ventura’s alleged infidelity. Morgan said Combs choked her and then “boomeranged” a wooden hanger at her head. She said she was paid $30,000 from Combs to sign an NDA and keep quiet about the situation.

A Former Personal Assistant

David James, former personal assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs, took the stand Monday overcome with emotion explaining what it was like working for the Bad Boy empire. He said in his interview for the job as assistant, an executive pointed to a picture of Combs on the wall and said, “This is Mr. Combs’ kingdom and we are all here to serve in it.”

He also said he asked Ventura why she didn’t leave Combs to which she responded that she couldn’t because Combs “controlled her career.” He also broke down in tears explaining that she was “super happy” about a track list she picked for an album that never debuted.

“’I got her right where I want her, she’s young’,” Combs said, according to James, who said Combs described Ventura as both his “queen” but also “moldable.”