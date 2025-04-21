Meghan Markle Reveals Heartbreaking News About Her Motherhood Journey

While many may view Meghan Markle as a literal princess, her life has been anything but continuous rainbows and sunshine. In fact, a little known fact that she recently shared just proved she goes through deep hardships just like the rest of us.

Speaking in a new episode for her “Confessions of a Female Founder” podcast this week, Markle revealed that she went through a major health setback back in 2020. The setback? A miscarriage back in July of that same year that left her struggling with how to come to grips how to function and go about daily life despite the massive loss she suffered.

Noting that she and her guest Reshma Saujani—founder of Girls Who Code and CEO of Moms First—both experienced the same hardship, Meghan shared that she had to learn how to mentally detach from the hopes and dreams she had for her child and how to learn to be OK enough to let it go.

“I’ve spoken about the miscarriage that we experienced,” she said. “I think in some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for and to be able to be okay at a certain point to let something go, something go that you plan to love for a long time.”

This is the second piece of detrimental news the Duchess has shared when it comes to her motherhood journey. In the debut episode of her podcast earlier this month, she divulged that she experienced postpartum preeclampsia, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition related to high blood pressure that can occur within the first week after giving birth, according to Preeclampsia.org.

“It’s so rare and so scary,” Markle said at the time. “And you’re still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly. And in the quiet, you’re still trying to show up for people, mostly for your children. But those things are huge medical scares.”

Here’s hoping that she continues to heal from those tough moments and continues to be a present and healthy mom for her two children, Archie, 5 and Lilibet, 3.