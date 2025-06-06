Black Twitter is Destroying Lil Wayne Over His New Album ‘Tha Carter VI’

On Friday (June 6), Lil Wayne dropped his long awaited album, “Tha Carter VI.” But what should’ve been a momentous occasion for him and his fans turned out to be the exact opposite as evidenced by reactions to the project online. And believe us when we tell you…it’s not a pretty sight!

For context, talks of Wayne’s latest project had been ongoing for awhile now, with interest turning up a few extra notches after he got “snubbed” as the performer for the 2025 Super Bowl LIX back in February. As a result, many people were eagerly anticipating just how much fire and fervor that moment would give him and were waiting to hear the results of that in his newest project.

Well, said project has now arrived and unfortunately for a large portion of his fans — it’s the last thing they expected. The 19-song album features guests like 2 Chainz and Kodak Black and clocks in at a little over an hour. But for a lot of fans, any amount of time listening it is a complete waste of time.

Best part about finishing this Lil Wayne album is that I won’t ever hear shit played anywhere again. — DAWGINHIM (@KIADeAndre) June 6, 2025

“Best part about finishing this Lil Wayne album is that I won’t ever hear shit played anywhere again,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Man, Lil Wayne needs better friends cuz this album should have never seen the light of day Also the production is actually atrocious WHAT WAS THAT,” said another.

“Lil Wayne and his team have been on a mission to ruin his legacy. They finally succeeded with this Carter VI trash. This is not a ‘Carter’ level album. The worst Carter album. I’m so disappointed, Wayne fans let down again,” one other user wrote.

Lil Wayne and his team have been on a mission to ruin his legacy. They finally succeeded with this Carter VI trash.



This is not a “Carter” level album. The worst Carter album.



I’m so disappointed, Wayne fans let down again. ✌🏾 — zayn (@zaynrmfc) June 6, 2025

Added another user: “Normally I like to run an album back after a first listen before saying anything, but in this case I don’t want to…I love Lil Wayne, but this album is booty crumbs.”

“No deadass… Say SIKE RIGHT NOW @lilwayne,” wrote media personality Scottie Beam.

Lil Wayne has yet to publicly respond to the negative chatter, but if he does, we’ll be sure to circle back. After all, he’s an artist who’s probably “sensitive about his shit,” there’s no telling how he’ll take all the unimpressed reactions to his latest offering.