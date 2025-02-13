Will Smith's 'Hitch' Almost Didn't Get Made Because of On-Set Drama. Here's the Tea

Though “Hitch” may be one of Will Smith’s best-performing films at the box office, the hilarious rom-com almost didn’t see the light of day without the help of a very surprising person. Or at least, that’s the story being put forth by the director of the film, Andy Tennant.

Speaking in an all-new interview with Business Insider about the film—which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year—Tennant revealed that he and Smith clashed over creative differences in the script and that their failure to come to some sort of resolve almost caused the star to walk away.

“There was a draft that Will brought in that I was not a fan of. I finally told the studio that I was more afraid of Will making that version of the movie than I was about them firing me,” Tennant explained. “Because I knew they were right on the edge of firing me before we even began shooting. And to Will’s credit, we didn’t go with that draft. I don’t think I was ever in anyone’s favor.”

He went on to say that there was “a lot of fear” in making the big budget film with Smith and that the “Bad Boys” star tried to back out three days before filming because he was allegedly so hellbent on reworking the script to what he wanted and not the version that Tennant had.

Luckily, Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was able to work her magic and help get the two men on one accord.

“Jada was a big help. She kind of seconded some of my instincts. There was a time during prep when I was pushing back on a lot of crazy shit that was happening,” he explained.

Sadly though, despite the movie’s success, it doesn’t appear that the director and Smith will be collaborating together on a sequel. Per Tennant, the Smith’s own production company has taken over the reigns and is rumored to be getting the ball rolling on it—without him in tow.

The 2005 hit film currently stands as Smith’s only rom-com to date despite it raking in over $370 million.