Halle Berry's Cringeworthy Bedroom Post Has Internet Convinced Some Things Just Aren't Meant to Be Shared

Don’t get us wrong, Mother’s Day flowers, jewelry and homemade cards are nice. But after all the long, unpaid hours moms put in on the regular, most of them just want a little more time in bed on that first Sunday in May. If you don’t believe us, just ask actress Halle Berry, who got exactly that on Mother’s Day this year – and she shared some pretty intimate details from the day with fans on social media.

In a May 11 post, the Oscar-winning actress who already had fans clutching their pearls after her revealing Met Gala look, shared a video in which she was talking to fans from Cannes, France while in bed with her partner Van Hunt letting viewers know that she was about to end her Mother’s Day with a little lovin’. Although Berry’s video is confirmation that she is definitely happy in her relationship with Hunt, it was also a mini promo for the launch of a travel size of her Let’s Spin Intimacy Gel designed to support menopausal women.

“We’re about to give it a spin,” a giggly Berry says in the post.

Check out her post for yourself here (if you dare):

Berry’s post was viewed nearly 80,000 times on TikTok and got nearly 90,000 likes on Instagram . But some fans thought that by letting us into her bedroom, Berry was giving us a little TMI.

“Um? Some videos are not meant for the internet,” wrote someone on TikTok.

But others took time to congratulate the 58-year-old Oscar-winning actress for maintaining a healthy sex life.

“I will enjoy the rest of my evening knowing at this very moment you’re getting the Mario coins knocked out of you.. Thank You😂,” commented someone on her Instagram post.

Another fan chimed in, adding that after three divorces and a lot of public drama with her partners, it’s about time ya girl has something to celebrate.

“She deserves all this joy! whew she went throughhhhhh it - when it comes to men & now she has a great man celebrating her! I love that!” they posted on TikTok.

But the best comment came from Instagram and someone warning Van Hunt not to mess up a good thing,

“This dude….living the life. Better hold onto that! 😁👍🏽🤣,” they wrote.