Judge threatens arrests after court outbursts when Gunna is denied bond

As people started to leave the courtroom, the Judge threatemns everyone, stating, “If you remain in this courtroom and make any outbursts, I’ll have you arrested.”

Young Thug attempts to make a drug exchange

In January, a video shows Young Thug and a co-defendant, Kahlieff Adams, making a drug exchange WHILE in the courtroom in front of the jury, lawyers, deputies, and witnesses.

The surveillance footage shows Adams approaching Thug as he’s sitting next to his attorney in court and allegedly handing the Atlanta rapper a Percocet, a drug used to relieve pain.

A deputy saw the exchange instantly and confronted Thug, who handed the pill over. When deputies searched Adams, they found Percocet, marijuana and tobacco wrapped in plastic with food seasonings to hide the smell of the marijuana.

Lawyer in case threatens to make an OnlyFans

Attorney Angela D’Williams, a state state-appointed attorney in the YSL RICO case, threatened to start an OnlyFans if she and her colleagues are not compensated enough for their work.

In an interview with WSB-TV, she said, “This case is slated to last for about a year, and if you were to do the math, it would be six dollars an hour. I can’t take any new cases. I can’t close any cases. I need something to survive off of.”

She continued, “We were under the impression that GPDC [Georgia Public Defender Council] was advocating for us, and once they put those walls up, I’m thinking I need to start an OnlyFans. I asked for additional funds back in March, and that was met with a letter from the director saying she doesn’t need to meet with me anymore. I need to know what she has done to advocate for the appointed counsel in this case.”

Keep in mind, I haven’t even mentioned the “snitch” allegations Gunna has faced in the hip-hop community, which is another topic entirely.

Meanwhile, Young Thug, a beloved figure in hip-hop, is sitting in an Atlanta jail, waiting to go home or be sent to prison.