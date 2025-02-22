That's So random With DK Uzoukwu
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Weekend News Roundup February 22, 2025

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
News

Weekend News Roundup February 22, 2025

A collection of our best posts of the week in news

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Weekend News Roundup February 22, 2025
Screenshot: YouTube, X, X, WUSA9 News, Photo: Tesson/Andia/Universal Images Group (Getty Images), TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Getty Images), Tennessee Department of Corrections, Michael Tullberg (Getty Images), Paras Griffin (Getty Images), Jacob Kupferman (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

This White Woman Is Suing After Giving Birth To a Black Baby, But Hold On! It's Not What You Think!

This White Woman Is Suing After Giving Birth To a Black Baby, But Hold On! It's Not What You Think!

Krystena Murray
Krystena Murray
Screenshot: YouTube

A major mixup at a Georgia fertility clinic forced one woman to make the heartbreaking decision to give up a baby she carried to term and raised for months. Now, as she tries to move on from her pain, she is seeking justice. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Black Nevada Cafeteria Worker Silenced Because White School Employees Didn't Like Her 'Black Voice,' But She Got the Last Laugh

Black Nevada Cafeteria Worker Silenced Because White School Employees Didn't Like Her 'Black Voice,' But She Got the Last Laugh

Image for article titled Weekend News Roundup February 22, 2025
Photo: Tesson/Andia/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Add “having vocal cords that work” in the list of things one can’t do while Black. The latest example stems from a cafeteria worker in Nevada who filed a lawsuit because a few white teachers complained about her “Black voice.” You just can’t make this up. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

'Blacks Need Not Apply:' Why the U.S. Military Abandoned Recruiting Efforts At Black Engineering Event

'Blacks Need Not Apply:' Why the U.S. Military Abandoned Recruiting Efforts At Black Engineering Event

Image for article titled Weekend News Roundup February 22, 2025
Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Getty Images)

Over the last several weeks, The Root has reported extensively on Donald Trump’s crusade against diversity, equity and inclusion. Frighteningly, that crusade has extended to the U.S. military as well. - Candace McDuffie Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

She Did What? This GA Judge Is Accused of All Kinds of Strange Shenanigans

She Did What? This GA Judge Is Accused of All Kinds of Strange Shenanigans

Image for article titled Weekend News Roundup February 22, 2025
Screenshot: X

The agency in charge of investigating judicial misconduct has one Georgia Superior Court Judge on its radar. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) has filed several charges against Judge Shermela Williams, accusing her of a growing list of ethics violations, including delaying rulings and using her position to get involved in the legal proceedings of a relative. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

What We Know About Onijah 'Queen of Pakistan' Robinson's Whereabouts

What We Know About Onijah 'Queen of Pakistan' Robinson's Whereabouts

Image for article titled Weekend News Roundup February 22, 2025
Screenshot: X

Onjiah Robinson, or the so-called “Queen of Pakistan,” has seemingly dropped off the face of the Earth since she took over the internet. It’s unclear whether she’s back in New York or in a jail cell in Dubai. This is what we know so far: - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Self-Proclaimed ‘Michael Myers’ Gets the Craziest Prison Sentence We’ve Ever Heard Of

Self-Proclaimed ‘Michael Myers’ Gets the Craziest Prison Sentence We’ve Ever Heard Of

Image for article titled Weekend News Roundup February 22, 2025
Photo: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Tennessee prosecutors just concluded their case against a murderer who took inspiration from a fictional serial killer. The killer’s crimes were so heinous that his punishment was just as unfathomable. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

The Sad, Unexpected Cause of Journalist Chauncy Glover's Death Revealed

The Sad, Unexpected Cause of Journalist Chauncy Glover's Death Revealed

Image for article titled Weekend News Roundup February 22, 2025
Photo: Michael Tullberg (Getty Images)

Last November, award-winning journalist Chauncy Glover was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home. He was pronounced dead shortly after by fire department personnel. A deputy medical examiner conducted an examination just a day after Glover’s passing...now, his cause of death has been revealed. - Candace McDuffie Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

How Jaguar Wright Became Trump's New 'MAGA Sweetheart.' Here's What We Know

How Jaguar Wright Became Trump's New 'MAGA Sweetheart.' Here's What We Know

Image for article titled Weekend News Roundup February 22, 2025
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

It seems that Jaguar Wright is fully invested in her support for MAGA and President Donald Trump and the love seems to go both ways. Accepting an award at the Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club, the blogger was one of many individuals who were honored at the event organized by America’s Future. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Ratchet Funeral Director Learns His Fate after Fatal Gunshot at Burial Service

Ratchet Funeral Director Learns His Fate after Fatal Gunshot at Burial Service

Image for article titled Weekend News Roundup February 22, 2025
Screenshot: WUSA9 News

A family was preparing to lower the casket of their 10-year-old into the ground when the solemn ceremony was interrupted by shots fired. What was shocking was not only the incident itself but the revelation of who the shooter was: the funeral director. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Lavar Ball Just Suffered This Shocking, and Sad, Medical Procedure, But Why...?

Lavar Ball Just Suffered This Shocking, and Sad, Medical Procedure, But Why...?

Image for article titled Weekend News Roundup February 22, 2025
Photo: Jacob Kupferman (Getty Images)

Lavar Ball, the outspoken father of the Ball brothers (Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball) recently underwent a procedure that will change his way of life. Although we still don’t know the reason why. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12