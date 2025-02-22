Weekend News Roundup February 22, 2025

2 / 12
A major mixup at a Georgia fertility clinic forced one woman to make the heartbreaking decision to give up a baby she carried to term and raised for months. Now, as she tries to move on from her pain, she is seeking justice. - Angela Johnson Read More
Black Nevada Cafeteria Worker Silenced Because White School Employees Didn't Like Her 'Black Voice,' But She Got the Last Laugh
Add “having vocal cords that work” in the list of things one can’t do while Black. The latest example stems from a cafeteria worker in Nevada who filed a lawsuit because a few white teachers complained about her “Black voice.” You just can’t make this up. - Kalyn Womack Read More
'Blacks Need Not Apply:' Why the U.S. Military Abandoned Recruiting Efforts At Black Engineering Event
Over the last several weeks, The Root has reported extensively on Donald Trump’s crusade against diversity, equity and inclusion. Frighteningly, that crusade has extended to the U.S. military as well. - Candace McDuffie Read More
The agency in charge of investigating judicial misconduct has one Georgia Superior Court Judge on its radar. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) has filed several charges against Judge Shermela Williams, accusing her of a growing list of ethics violations, including delaying rulings and using her position to get involved in the legal proceedings of a relative. - Angela Johnson Read More
Onjiah Robinson, or the so-called “Queen of Pakistan,” has seemingly dropped off the face of the Earth since she took over the internet. It’s unclear whether she’s back in New York or in a jail cell in Dubai. This is what we know so far: - Kalyn Womack Read More
Tennessee prosecutors just concluded their case against a murderer who took inspiration from a fictional serial killer. The killer’s crimes were so heinous that his punishment was just as unfathomable. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Last November, award-winning journalist Chauncy Glover was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home. He was pronounced dead shortly after by fire department personnel. A deputy medical examiner conducted an examination just a day after Glover’s passing...now, his cause of death has been revealed. - Candace McDuffie Read More
It seems that Jaguar Wright is fully invested in her support for MAGA and President Donald Trump and the love seems to go both ways. Accepting an award at the Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club, the blogger was one of many individuals who were honored at the event organized by America’s Future. - Noah A. McGee Read More
A family was preparing to lower the casket of their 10-year-old into the ground when the solemn ceremony was interrupted by shots fired. What was shocking was not only the incident itself but the revelation of who the shooter was: the funeral director. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Lavar Ball, the outspoken father of the Ball brothers (Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball) recently underwent a procedure that will change his way of life. Although we still don’t know the reason why. - Noah A. McGee Read More