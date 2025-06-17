Black Internet Drags Amanda Seales For What She Said About Barack Obama

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Amanda Seales attends the Premiere Of Focus Features' "Harriet" at The Orpheum Theatre on October 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Whether she's criticizing former Vice President Kamala Harris for "talking out of both sides of her neck" or calling out NeNe Leakes' plastic surgery, Amanda Seales has never held her tongue about anything. Although she announced she was leaving the Meta apps in a January IG post, she's somehow found her way back on people's timelines. This time, she has the internet all riled up after breaking what many Black folks believe to be an unwritten rule – coming for the man they claim as their Forever President, Barack Obama.

"I see lots of folks really still loving Obama, and I be like, still?" she said in a video that has since gone viral on social media. "Please tell me what did Obama do specifically for Black people, please!"

We probably don't have to tell you that most of the comments have not been nice to her as people point out that even with the best intentions, Obama's hands were tied with a Congress that made it their job to block everything on his agenda.

"I will say this every time this comes up. We elected a black president and then sent him racist and bigoted house and senate reps from both parties to help him. How we expect change but only changing one guy," wrote someone on TikTok.

An Instagram commenter agreed that the odds were always stacked against the country's first Black president.

"I say this with love, but also with clarity: it’s deeply irresponsible to get on Beyoncé’s internet and use your platform to diminish the legacy of the only Black president this country has ever had, especially when you know the rules were never the same for him," they wrote.

Others took the time to remind her that no matter what she thinks about former President Obama's accomplishments, the current occupant of the White House is doing even less for the Black community.

"Bro, shutttttt uppppppppp…. Why are you discussing ANYTHING negative about Obama when there’s a a sitting Pres terrorizing America right now. This just pissed me off," wrote someone on Instagram.

Most of the comments came from people who are just plain tired of hearing Seales talk.

"She’s been off my timeline and here yall come bringing her back😒," they wrote.

But one commenter pointed out that we shouldn't depend on one person to save the Black community, even if he is the President of the United States.

"The real question is what do we do for ourselves 🤔???" wrote someone on TikTok.