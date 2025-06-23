Amanda Seales Trashes Kamala Harris Again, But Here’s Why Folks are Responding Differently This Time

Amanda Seales attends the Inaugural Global South Renaissance Gala hosted by Slow Factory at Universalist Church on September 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images), Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the State of the People POWER Tour opening ceremony on June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The ten city State of the People POWER Tour is a national campaign aimed at ‘uniting Black communities through healing, direct relief, and power building.’ (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

You know what they say: a broken clock is right twice a day. That's how a lot of folks are feeling about Amanda Seales' latest tirade against former Vice President Kamala Harris on Instagram live.

In the face of President Donald Trump dropping bombs on three of Iran's nuclear facilities, many Americans believe that if Harris were elected president, none of this would've ever gone down. But Seales has a different opinion: "I don't even understand how you can make such a statement," she said.

"What is it about this woman that she has shown you that makes you think that she is like some peaceful 'namaste' auntie?" she continued, adding, "She's taken photos with cops, she's married to a zionist...she said 'I'm going to be just like [former President] Joe Biden."

Shockingly, many Black folks took to X arguing that the always-controversial Seales has a point. @MillieBeats, wrote, "Not even a fan but she 100% correct. Until you n****s ditch the two party system we ain't getting out of this pro war regime."

But while some users agreed with Seales, others like @_Miugler said there's more that Seales should be discussing. "The problem that people have lays in the time and place. Don’t negate the fight while we have no other weapons bby. Give us options instead of just telling us we wrong lol."

https://twitter.com/MillieBeats/status/1936940783338246448

"I think Harris would have tried To get back to the Iran nuclear deal FIRST," @reesetheone1 wrote. Almost 10 years ago, then President Barack Obama struck an historic deal with Iran called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In it, Iran agreed to dismantle their nuclear program; two years after the nuclear deal went into effect, Trump withdrew from it during his first term.

Years later, the Trump's actions ultimately led to rising nuclear concerns between Iran -- which Harris has described as one of our biggest enemies-- and Israel, one of the U.S.'s biggest allies, Israel.

Another user, @AshariExpresses, said on X Seales needs to stay out of political business. "Idgaf who Kamala Harris married. That’s nobody’s business. Iran is our greatest enemy," they wrote on X. "Why tf do y’all think they aren’t apart of NATO? Like has she [Seales] not paid attention to any history while she was in school?"

https://twitter.com/AshariExpresses/status/1936965197618376980

During the last presidential campaign season, an ex-Obama official predicted Harris would've sought a new Iran nuclear deal if she was elected. Trump on the other hand, clearly had different intentions.

"Harris's policy appears to pursue a conflicted de-escalation with Iran by trying to reach, if not a new nuclear deal, at least a new agreement or understanding that would pause Iran's nuclear weapon development," said Arman Mahmoudian, lecturer and international affairs analyst at the University of South Florida.

More people came in Harris' defense saying arguments like this from Seales are a moot point. "I don’t understand why so many people still have Kamala’s name in their mouths about what she 'would have' done, when the n***a in charge is actively doing horrible shit." @Jeesa_Jay continued, "Why is Kamala even a topic of conversation?"

Trump's attack on Iran was met with immediate retaliation from the Middle Eastern country on Monday (June 23). The president reportedly had a "good advance warning" of the blitz.