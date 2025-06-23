T.D. Jakes, Oprah Finally Break Silence on Those Suspicious Diddy Party Rumors

As Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal case continues to play out in court, some notable names -- specifically Oprah Winfrey and Bishop T.D. Jakes -- are trying to make sure they distance themselves from Diddy as much as possible. And we've got the footage to prove it.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Dreaming of NYSE? Adopt an Entrepreneurial Mindset First, Loren Douglass says To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Dreaming of NYSE? Adopt an Entrepreneurial Mindset First, Loren Douglass says

Speaking at their Good Soil Forum in Dallas over the weekend, the two moguls brought up the internet speculation about their close ties with Diddy and debunked any involvement. During a panel discussion, Winfrey flat out denied having ever attended a "Puff party" and said that even when she attends any parties, she's usually one of the first to leave.

Jakes later chimed in and shared that he did stop by to wish the Bad Boy mogul a happy birthday one time, during the daytime for about 3o minutes but that was it. He then explained why people love "salacious" and "not true" stories like the ones put out on the internet about he, Winfrey and Diddy and said that it serves as a distraction to much bigger issues.

"They love salacious stories, you could tell them the story about you feeding those girls in South Africa, they don't want to hear about that at all. If you tell them about Puffy's biceps, they wanna follow you all the way around the world," Jakes explained. "And I think it's because we have become so engrossed in other people's lives to keep from having our own. We [society] are drunk off of things that don't matter to distract us from the things that do matter."

Jakes continued: "And if you watch the timing of it, the intoxicant always comes out while something big is happening that we need to be paying attention to. And we pay it no attention because we are engrossed in counting up something that is salacious and not true."

He went on to say that it's unfortunately not anything he not Winfrey can necessarily "fight, sue or tear down" due to some legal restrictions and scoffed at the idea of someone his age engaging in some debauchery.

"Now I'm almost 70-years-old. What do I look like? I am a grandfather. What do I look like at this late date?" Jakes questioned.

The megachurch bishop's comments mark the first time in a while that he's said something to combat the speculative online ties between him and the influential music producer. Meanwhile, this marks Winfrey's first time addressing the internet chatter directly. Only time will tell whether or not this will be enough to convince folks that they truly had no parts in Diddy's alleged dastardly deeds.

See the full clip below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cultnewsjunkie/video/7518079763580194078?_r=1&_t=ZT-8xS4s4565ef