Nick Cannon Was Asked to Name All 12 of His Kids…Guess What Happened Next

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Nick Cannon attends WayMaker Men's Summit Presented By BET Experience – Day 2 at The Beehive on June 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Nick Cannon is no doubt staying busy, working hard to provide for all 12 of his children. But he still might not get the "Father of the Year" awards thanks to an all-new interview.

Sitting down for a chat in the latest episode of Bobbi Althoff's "The Really Good Podcast," the popular TV host was explaining once again his reasoning behind siring so many children. This time, he chalked it up to him having a "king complex," and likened himself to King Solomon in the Bible who had 700 wives and 300 concubines.

"I don't want no wives, I just want kids," he said.

Later on in the interview, he detailed how different his children are and shared an endearing character trait about his 2-year-old daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon. That's when Althoff asked the "Wild'n Out" host to name all of his children and...well, things went about as bad as you would expect.

"You want all 12 names? This is where I usually get in trouble...I know all of them but when you label. Can you label or just rattle off 12 of anything?" he asked Althoff, clearly trying to deflect.

After a bit of back and forth, Cannon eventually started naming his kids and we'll just let you watch the footage for yourself.

Naturally, once the clip hit the internet, folks online were quick to drag Cannon for his whack memory.

"Nick Cannon can’t even name his kids but “legacy”…'good dad' lmao," wrote one user.

"NICK CANNON better not have another child til HE remember all HIS children’s full names and birthdays, because WHAT???!" said another.

"The fact he asked her to name 12 states and she said that’s not personal to me , his response was exactly??? is he slow?" one other user questioned.

Added another, "'Just rattle off 12 of anything' n***a they are kids. We have school teachers who know all their kids names and they have a class of 30. This why all you dumbass niggas who was on some 'well he got the money to take care of them,' were sounding stupid as hell."