All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy's Federal Trial

Trigger warning: Some of these images may be upsetting.

One thing killing the public right now is that it doesn’t have access to the photos and videos being shown to the jury in the federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs. However, as evidence is being displayed in court, the Department of Justice has been leaking it on their own for us to see.

The photos stem from two main categories: the day of Combs’ arrest and Cassie Ventura’s claims of physical abuse. Combs was arrested at a hotel in Manhattan back in September of 2024 on sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. The claims first came from Ventura, who accused him of sexual assault and physical assault in a lawsuit. She then took the stand last week to testify on some of the injuries she said she sustained at the hands of Combs.

The jury saw the bruises for themselves as well as the drugs and tons of baby oil authorities say they found after raiding his apartment.

These 22 images may be disturbing to some viewers so scroll with caution: