Scary On-Air Incident During News Broadcast Finally Explained
All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy's Federal Trial

All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy's Federal Trial

Baby oil, bruises and more have been admitted into evidence.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Kevin Winter, Department of Justice (Getty Images)

Trigger warning: Some of these images may be upsetting. 

One thing killing the public right now is that it doesn’t have access to the photos and videos being shown to the jury in the federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs. However, as evidence is being displayed in court, the Department of Justice has been leaking it on their own for us to see.

The photos stem from two main categories: the day of Combs’ arrest and Cassie Ventura’s claims of physical abuse. Combs was arrested at a hotel in Manhattan back in September of 2024 on sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. The claims first came from Ventura, who accused him of sexual assault and physical assault in a lawsuit. She then took the stand last week to testify on some of the injuries she said she sustained at the hands of Combs.

The jury saw the bruises for themselves as well as the drugs and tons of baby oil authorities say they found after raiding his apartment.

These 22 images may be disturbing to some viewers so scroll with caution:

Nightstand Drawer

Nightstand Drawer

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

It appears the Feds found lubricant and pills inside the rapper’s nightstand drawer.

Pink Powder

Pink Powder

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration identified pink powder as a pink-dyed cocaine, often referred to as “tusi.”

Drugs Inside Nightstand

Drugs Inside Nightstand

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

More pills including a bottle labeled “amphetamine” along with Ale & Wang candy, which are vegan coconut ginger candies, according to the website.

Prescription for “Frank Black”

Prescription for “Frank Black”

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

A bottle of clonazepam was found, typically used to treat seizures and panic disorder, according to the National Institute of Health. The alias “Frank Black” is also the named that was used to book hotel rooms for “Freak-offs,” per Cassie Ventura’s testimony.

Pink Powder Packets

Pink Powder Packets

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

The variety of pills were found on a table.

Drawer of Pills

Drawer of Pills

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

It appears this is where the authorities found Combs’ stash of medication.

Cash Stash

Cash Stash

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

Inside this pouch is a wad of $100 bills and a small bottle of Visine.

Baby Oil Bottles

Baby Oil Bottles

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

These Ziploc bags contain bottles of Johnson & Johnson’s baby oil.

Combs’ Closet

Combs’ Closet

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

Authorities took images of his clothing and belongings. It’s unclear if they searched these items for evidence.

Bedside

Bedside

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

Combs kept this pouch hanging on his bed frame.

Corner of Hotel Room

Corner of Hotel Room

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

A mysterious bag sits in the corner of the room. It’s unclear what was inside.

Nightstand

Nightstand

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

Some witnesses previously testified that Combs carried a small Louis Vuitton bag with money and drugs.

Bedroom Nighstand

Bedroom Nighstand

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

On the side of the bed sat Combs’ glasses and phone charging station.

Bottles of Baby Oil

Bottles of Baby Oil

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

More Johnson & Johnson’s bottles were found it what appears to be a bathtub or sink.

Bathroom

Bathroom

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

Combs’ toiletries are scattered about, including bath salts and dental care.

Mystery Device

Mystery Device

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

What appears to be a digital tablet was also recovered from Combs’ hotel.

Cassie’s Swollen Lip

Cassie’s Swollen Lip

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

Ventura previously accused Combs of giving her a “fat lip” after she was dragged and beaten at the Intercontinental Hotel in 2018.

Cassie’s Bodily Bruises

Cassie’s Bodily Bruises

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

A purple bruise is seen on Ventura’s hip as well as another bruise on her shoulder.

Cassie’s Leg Bruised

Cassie’s Leg Bruised

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

Another bruise is captured on Ventura’s upper thigh.

Eyebrow Gash

Eyebrow Gash

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

Ventura testified that she would be kicked and punched in the face by Combs.

Slightly Healed Eyebrow Injury

Slightly Healed Eyebrow Injury

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

Here, it looks like the previous injury beginning to heal. Ventura said she’d wear sunglasses to cover her eye injuries she sustained from Combs.

Bruise Above Eye

Bruise Above Eye

Image for article titled All The Shocking Photo Evidence Shown So Far In Diddy&#39;s Federal Trial
Photo: Department of Justice

Ventura testified that she would try to cover her eye injuries with makeup but sometimes, like here, it was still noticeable.

