Some of the Juicy Topics Cardi Might Rap About on Her First Album in 7 Years, ‘Am I the Drama?’

Cardi B poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cardi B is finally back. The Grammy Award-winning rapper just announced her second studio album (and first in seven years), "Am I the Drama?" By that album title alone, you can bet the rapper is gonna go there.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper teased the album on Sunday (June 22) night in a post to her social media, saying in a voiceover that it has been seven years of "love, life and loss." She added, "Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell. I learned power is not given, it’s taken. I’m shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your tyrant. The time is here. The time is now.”

Since Cardi's debut album "Invasion of Privacy," the rapper been through a lot (a major wedding, epic feuds, a messy divorce and more), so she has plenty to pull from on this album.

Here's what we think Cardi might touch on on this highly anticipated follow up record.

Offset

Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV

Perhaps the biggest topic we can expect from her is her roller coaster of a relationship with her estranged husband, Offset. Once one of the biggest couples in hip-hop, the two have had a hot and cold bond for years now. Cardi filed for divorce from Offset back in 2024, and the two have engaged in an intense back-and-forth on and offline for months since. With this album, she may finally get to tell her side through her music.

Fame

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Cardi B attends the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

To say that Cardi's fame has skyrocketed since "Invasion of Privacy" would be an understatement. Yes, Cardi was huge in 2018, but that was her freshman year on the scene, in many ways. Since then, she has become (and maintained her position as) one of the biggest female rappers in the game right now. Surely, she'll have some new reflections on life in the public eye.

Her Children

Kulture Kiari Cephus and Cardi B attend Teyana Taylor’s “The Album” Listening Party on June 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images Rich Fury for Def Jam Recordings

Perhaps the biggest life change is that Cardi is now a mother. Cardi has three children with Offset, Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and her infant daughter, Blossom. This new found perspective and chapter in her life has surely shifted her perspective, and we're sure we'll be hearing her discuss it on the next record.

Nicki

Nicki Minaj attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris for Marc Jacobs

Cardi's biggest feud by far is with Nicki Minaj. While much has been made of their issues (and that infamous Met Gala moment), their feud hadn't even peaked when "Invasion of Privacy" dropped. Sure, some of Cardi's more recent verses on songs may have referenced it, but we're still thinking she may have more to say on the issue when the new album comes.

Her Friendships

Megan Thee Stallion, left; Cardi B. Screenshot: YouTube/Cardi B

Outside of her feuds, Cardi is also really held down amongst her peers, maintaining solid friendships with other female rappers like Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, GloRilla and more, and was even just seen at Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" tour. Cardi has never been one to shy from collaborations, so perhaps we'll see some of these names appearing on the tracklist for her upcoming album.

Stefon Diggs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images Elsa

Cardi also seems to have new love in her life in the wake of her split from Offset. As we reported, Cardi has been seen out with NFL star Stefon Diggs. It's already quite a high profile linkup, one Cardi likely will want to touch on.

JT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 18: JT poses onstage during The Black Beauty Talks with rap icon JT at The Times Center on February 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Black Beauty Club)

Another feud that happened in the years following her debut is her rift with JT of the City Girls. While this has died down in the last few years, Cardi may still have more to say about the situation, especially now that she will certainly have everyone's attention.

Tasha K

Cardi B., left; Tasha K.

The Tasha K of it all may also be tackled on this record. As we've reported, the two have been in a legal back-and-forth for years. Tasha (Latasha Kebe) was ordered to pay the rapper $4.25 million as a result of losing the defamation suit lobbed against her by Cardi. Since then, the social media personality has filed multiple (unsuccessful) appeals and the two have engaged in back-and-forth on social media.

Bia

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 09: Rapper BIA performs during halftime of Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Another rapper Cardi has had some beef with is Bia. The two have exchanged words both on social media and in song, with Cardi calling out the rapper on the remix of “Wanna Be" with GloRilla and Meg.

Accolades

Cardi B poses in the Press Room at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images Amy Sussman

Just because Cardi wasn't releasing a new album doesn't mean she wasn't making some boss moves in the years since 2018. She's received various accolades like Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2020, various VMA awards, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, BET awards, and even holds a few Guinness World Records. All of these wins are huge in their own right, and make for perfect bragging facts for her to spit on her latest album.

Politics

Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi is also a very politically active rap artist. She has never shied away from her own political views, often endorsing democratic candidates and calling out issues like gun control, women's rights, police brutality, and more. As we are more polarized than ever, we wouldn't be surprised if Cardi rapped about some of the pressing issues we're facing in this country today.