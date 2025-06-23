Viral TikTok Video Shows Things Going Completely Left With a White Lady, a Dog and a Black Amazon Delivery Driver

This wild, viral TikTok video serves as a pear-clutching -- yet hilarious -- cautionary tale about what happens when an Amazon driver has the wrong type of experience with a random pup. In the video, an Amazon driver delivers this dog and its owner an unexpected package of words, and we can’t say we blame him.

“It should have been in the house, it was loose. What the f***? Are you dumb?” the Amazon driver hollers, clearly frustrated after apparently pepper-spraying the dog. Yes, you read that right. As the owner confronts the driver, a war of words occurs between him the resident, with the driver dropping a lot of F-bombs. “Who the f*** are you?,” the driver demands.

https://www.tiktok.com/@reelviraltv/video/7517093286805343519?_r=1&_t=ZP-8xRgKHOLCLX

The neighbor filming the incident tries to calm the driver, but the Amazon employee was not letting up. “You shouldn’t be talking to people like this,” they said. “Who the f*** are you?,” the driver shoots back.

The concerned dog owner notices the spray can on the driver’s belt and calmly asks what they’d sprayed, but he was not giving up that information. “It doesn’t matter, your dog shouldn’t be loose. It’s your fault. Goodbye,” he snaps.

As he walks back to his delivery truck, another female neighbor, out of frame, continued to argue with the employee. “Girl shut up,” the driver yelled. “You shut up,” the female resident fired back, leading to more curse words your grandmother would not appreciate. Whew, it was a mess.

While certainly an unfortunate moment for the dog, the incident’s commentary did not disappoint. One TikTok creator reposted the video analyzing it with a laugh: “And to the Amazon driver who sprayed that mace on that dog and refuse to tell that lady what you sprayed on her dog, kudos to you,” she began. “But let me tell you something sir. Every dog is not a house dog. You can’t tell them people to put the dog in the house, sir!”

More reaction videos praising the Amazon driver circulated on the app. “As an Amazon driver, I will be doing this from here on out,” a TikTok commenter posted. “People do not understand that some people are afraid of dogs and if you don’t want your dog hurt, put it up so we can do our jobs.”

The comments kept coming, with another user adding, “When you deliver items to people homes and you have to deal with entitled customers who refuse to follow the law. And pale people love to play clueless no matter the circumstances. Put your dogs up when you’re expecting a delivery, period!!!”