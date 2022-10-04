The rap girlies are at it! Yesterday on Twitter, Cardi B and JT—who serves as one-half of the City Girls—went back and forth recklessly exchanging words. The interesting part is that the petty beef was ignited by a fan tweet. Cardi B celebrated her top 10 hit with GloRilla, “Tomorrow 2,” by stating: “COOOUUUUSIIIINNNN WE MADE THE TOP TEN @GloTheofficial !!!!!”



It didn’t take long for a fan to comment on Nicki Minaj’s “Queen Mix” of “Super Freaky Girl.” The tweet read: “JT Akbar, BIA & Katie bandz after seeing Glorilla get a top 10 hit without doing all the d*ck riding and extra sh*t.” The remark must have struck a chord with JT because it didn’t take long for the emcee to clap back.

She replied: “im not like that at alllll I been doing remixes & never got credited ON A CHART BUT they get sung word for word and help push the original songs as intended unlike y’all well I can’t even say y’all cause you don’t rap,you TWEET! Congratulations Glo&stream FNF remix AND QUEENMIX”

JT didn’t mention Cardi in her congratulatory GloRilla tweet, a different fan pointed out, which led JT to say that Cardi has been making top 10 hits for years and it’s Glo’s first one. Cardi tweeted the word “lapdog,” which set JT off. She countered by calling Cardi a “wiener dog,” which led to a more vicious message from the star questioning JT’s talent.

After a lengthy back and forth (Cardi asked JT when’s the last time she had a number one hit and called her “prison pants,” JT explained how she’s a “street b*tch” and that this industry isn’t made for women like her to succeed), things ended after JT let out a “sigh.” That didn’t stop Cardi from changing her Twitter avi to Remy Ma after Nicki Minaj changed her avi to JT.

And in case you were wondering, The Root knows how ridiculous this is too.