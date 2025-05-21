Exotic Dancer 'The Punisher' Testifies About One Significant Problem He Had During Diddy's 'Freak-Offs'

Sharay Hayes, an exotic dancer who goes by “The Punisher,” took the witness stand this week to recount the times he interacted with Sean “Diddy” Combs and the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura. However, he said their sexual interactions were stunted by a few things that caught him off guard.

Hayes testified Tuesday that when he was first hired by the celebrity couple, he would just do a striptease. He then arrived at the Trump International Hotel in New York to find Ventura alone wearing a bathrobe and wig. Hayes said she told him she wanted to create a sexual, erotic scene for her husband with baby oil.

Hayes, going along with it, said eventually Combs came into the room to watch. However, he said the rapper wore a disguise similar to an Islamic head covering, hiding his head but exposing his eyes. Hayes said he was ordered not to acknowledge Combs. Yet, he also testified that Combs began giving them orders on how he wanted the two to perform.

After a few times of participating in the freak-offs, Hayes said he started having performance issues. After trying Cialis, Viagra and a “corner-store pill,” nothing seemed to work, he said. Then, he figured out he had experienced erectile dysfunctions due to anxiety from Combs’ directions.

“Me, personally, a sexual scenario with a woman’s partner present actively giving directions was not the norm for me, so it created some discomfort that could affect my performance,” Hayes testified.

After failing to maintain his erections, the man testified that he was no longer asked to come back for a freak-off.

About Diddy’s Case

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege the singer was drugged and forced to perform sexual acts with male sex workers at Combs’ pleasure. Ventura’s suit says she was ordered to scout and hire the workers herself. Combs was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the singer into compliance. The two settled the day after the suit was filed.

Combs is facing multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. His indictment cites three anonymous victims in addition to Ventura. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.