7 New Diddy Claims From Cassie's Trial Testimony That Make This Case So Much Weirder

The revelations from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura’s trial testimony in the federal sex crime case against Sean “Diddy” Combs have just reached a new level of weird. The accusations are beyond the typical signs of domestic abuse. Ventura just blew the top off Combs’ alleges sexual fantasies.

After almost a full day of testimony, here are 7 shocking takeaways from Ventura’s testimony:

Trigger Warning: The details of Cassie’s testimony may be disturbing to some readers...

Crazy Control Tactics

Ventura said she spent extensive amounts of time grooming herself to Combs’ liking specifically for the “freak-offs.” Combs demanded her nails be painted in french tips, forced her to keep a certain shape, suggested she get breast implants and even told her once that her hair looked “too Mexican,” Ventura said.

On the other side of their relationship, Combs’ control would be displayed whenever he got upset with Ventura. She stated both Combs and his security personnel would confiscate her belongings if he ever got angry with her.

“I would get my car taken away. I got kicked out of the house, my apartment. I had jewelry taken away. It was very random depending how he felt,” she said. “It depended on how long I was being punished for,” she testified, per The New York Times.

Ventura identified for the prosecution various individuals who were Combs’ employees. One of them was Toni Fletcher, a former Bad Boy executive. She was known to allegedly help book rooms for the freak-offs, per Ventura’s testimony. The two used code names for the bookings, Ventura testified, per CNN.

Another was Kristina Khorram who Ventura said knew her schedule inside and out. Another man named D-Roc, a security guard, was identified by Ventura as one of the people who went looking for her when Combs didn’t know where she was.

Suge Knight Rivalry

Ventura testified that Combs was rivals with west coast rap mogul Suge Knight, citing an incident when a freak-off hosted in Los Angeles was quickly wrapped up after someone mentioned Knight being close by. The singer said she saw Combs grab guns from a safe and file into an SUV with his guards, per The AP.

Ventura noted that Combs had a safe in every one of his homes where she saw cash, jewelry, tapes, SD cards and guns inside. She noted guns were in the safes in his homes in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Alpine, NJ.

Disturbing Expectations

Ventura said Combs expected her to perform freak-offs even while she was on her menstrual cycle. As a result, she said blood would get on the bed linens. When asked why she didn’t refuse to participate, Ventura said she thought it was obvious that she didn’t want to do it.

About The Baby Oil

Ventura said the rooms would be stocked with condoms, baby oil and Astroglide lubricant. Ten large-sized bottles of baby oil would be used during each event. Combs ordered the oil to be heated so Ventura would “glisten” and constantly demanded she be re-oiled.

The alleged baby oil obsession didn’t stop there. Ventura said there was once a blow-up pool filled with baby oil inside a hotel room which Combs expected her to get inside of.

Afterwards, Ventura said the room’s walls would be covered in oil. Combs would then have a staff member go clean up, she said.

A Different Person

Ventura said Combs appeared to show another side of him during the events. Ventura added that when Combs got upset he could be a “scary person” and could get “violent.”

“His eyes go black... the version of him I was in love with was no longer there,” she testified, adding that the freak-offs made her feel “worthless” as if she had nothing else to offer, via The Times.

7.A Weird Nickname

Ventura said Combs asked her what she used to call her grandfather, which was “Pop Pop” and then ordered her to call him by that nickname. Ventura testified she thought it was weird at the time but now she feels it was plain “disrespectful.” In an old email correspondence between the two, reports say Combs’ contact name was “pop pop.”