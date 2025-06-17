How Tisha Campbell Saved Gabrielle Union’s Life

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 3: Gabrielle Union (L) and Tisha Campbell Martin arrive at The 9th Annual Families Matter Benefit and Celebration on June 3, 2005 at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Gabrielle Union;Tisha Campbell Martin

Gabrielle Union's community has held her down over the years, and she isn't shy about giving them their flowers. The "Bring it On" actress recently revealed a powerful story about her friend Tisha Campbell, and how a generous offer from the "Martin" star wound up "saving" her life.

At the "Sisterhood & Savings" panel at American Black Film Festival in Miami, Union spoke all about sisterhood within the film industry and the many other Black actresses she has connected with throughout the years. One actress in particular, Campbell, showed up when Union needed it most, she told the crowd.

Gabrielle recalled going to a star-studded Fourth of July party years ago, but that there was a "sadness" on her when she arrived, as Vibe reported. It was in that moment when Tisha offered her support to a fellow actress and friend.

"Tisha was like, ‘I don’t think you’re okay. Do you need help?’ And I just broke down," she recalled. "And she was like, ‘I will pay for…’ I think it was like 20 sessions of therapy, which, out of your insurance… That’s a massive gift to give someone. And it was the gift that saved my life and got me to finally choose me.”

The powerful gesture is incredibly moving, especially in an industry notorious for pitting talent -- and many times women in general -- against each other. This is not the first time Union has been transparent in her journey with therapy and how Campbell had her back early on in her career.

Campbell herself, spoke out about helping her back in that time when appearing on The View back in 2023. "I didn't even think she would remember," Campbell explained on the talk show while reacting to Union publicly thanking her. "It was just a moment in time for us, and I was like, 'Please, just take this gift. I wanted her to have it."

She added that she simply "wanted her to win." She continued, "I want my sisters to win ... it's not a competition, I compete with myself. But, there is a support system that I wanted her to have."

Watch the moving moment from Campbell, here.