Prosecutors Come Out Swinging With 4 Bombshells in Diddy's Trial's Opening Statement— And it's Only Day One

It’s finally time. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ day in court is here as he faces sex crime charges in a federal trial. On Monday, May 12, prosecutors kicked off opening arguments in an attempt to convince the jury that the hip-hop mogul was a controlling abuser who expected everyone around him to treat him like a “king.”

Could the New Pope Be Black? CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Could the New Pope Be Black?

Could the New Pope Be Black? CC Share Subtitles Off

English Could the New Pope Be Black?

Here are the four biggest takeaways of prosecutor’s opening remarks.

1. Diddy’s Alleged Crime Enterprise

Prosecutor Emily Johnson started her opening argument painting a picture of Combs as a “larger than life” celebrity who allegedly used his “inner circle” of acquaintances to help him commit “crime after crime.”

Advertisement

“Together, the group worked to promote the defendant’s power. They carefully cultivated and guarded his reputation,” she claimed, via CNN’s report, adding that the jury would hear about Combs’ alleged illegal exploits from over the course of 20 years.

Advertisement

Johnson then went on to claim Diddy called himself “the king” and “expected to be treated like one.” To ensure this, Johnson claimed he used that inner circle of his to help cater to his sexual desires. Those desires allegedly led Combs to sexually exploit multiple women and intimidate them into performing sexual acts with male prostitutes for his own pleasure in curated events identified as “freak-offs.”

Advertisement

The prosecutor then pointed to one of the women who allegedly fell victim to such events: Combs’ ex-girlfriend and singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

3. Cassie and Diddy’s Relationship

Johnson described to the jury the relationship between Combs and Cassie, using multiple disturbing incidents cited in the indictment which allege the rapper was physically abusive. To cover it up, the prosecutor claimed Cassie would be hidden in hotel rooms for days at a time until her injuries healed. Johnson also referenced an alleged instance when Combs was “on the hunt” for the “Me & U” singer after she’d allegedly found a new man.

Advertisement

“When he finally found her he beat her brutally, kicking her in the back and flinging her around like a rag doll,” Johnson claimed, per NBC’s report. “So he threatened her and said if she defies her again he will release video of her having sex with male escorts. Souvenirs of the most humiliating nights of her life.”

4. More “Victims” Named

The prosecutor claimed a single mother, who will be referred to during the trial as “Jane,” was allegedly subject to similar treatment cited in Cassie’s alleged “freak-off” experiences. Jane believed she was a one-time participant in the sex party until Combs allegedly threatened to blackmail her with the footage of her sexual acts if she didn’t continue participating, the prosecutor claimed. She was also allegedly forced to ingest drugs including Ecstasy and physically abused by Combs, Johnson alleged, claiming the woman was choked and picked up by her neck.

Advertisement

A third alleged victim, Combs’ personal assistant dubbed “Mia” for the trial, was also mentioned by prosecutors who accused Combs of forcing himself on her sexually and sneaking into her bed to rape her.

These three alleged victims, including a male escort, are expected to testify in the trial.

Advertisement

Breaking Down Diddy’s Sex Crime Case

In September 2024, the 55-year-old rap mogul was arrested in Manhattan by federal authorities, six months after they raided his two homes in Los Angeles and Miami. His indictment reveals charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution and cites three anonymous victims. He has plead not guilty and was denied bail.

Advertisement

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege women and men were drugged and forced to perform sexual acts at Combs’ pleasure. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance.