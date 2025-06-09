How Rihanna is Still a Billionaire Boss, But Lost Millions on These Favorites

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna depart the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Forbes recently released its list of America's Richest Self-Made Women in 2025, and none of us should be surprised that billionaire beauty Rihanna is still on the list. Holding down the number 35 spot, she's in some pretty good company, with Oprah Winfrey (#13), Kim Kardashian (#19) and Beyoncé (#45) among the top 50. But what may be surprising to some is that the "Umbrella" singer, who has been a certified billionaire since 2021, has seen a recent dip in her fortune, which caused her to move down a few slots from the number 23 position she held in 2024.

According to Forbes, RiRi's net worth has decreased by $400 million, which is a nearly 30 percent decrease from the $1.4 billion she had last year. Although she hasn't given us new music in forever (sorry, we digress), most of her wealth comes from her business ventures outside of the music industry, including her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and her lingerie company Savage X Fenty, of which she owns an estimated 28 percent stake. She's also done special collabs with other established brands, including Puma and Manolo Blahnik.

Forbes attributes the decrease in Rihanna's net worth to changes at her biggest businesses. In 2024, RiRi's lingerie brand Savage X Fenty had a major shakeup when then-CEO Hillary Super left the company for an 18-million-dollar offer to lead Victoria's Secret, according to Fortune. Forbes also reports that sales have been flat at Fenty Beauty, which is the primary source of Rihanna's wealth.

Rihanna X Manolo Blahnik (Photo: Instagram/fentynation)

But even with the financial hit, Rihanna has every reason to hold her head high. She's still a billionaire boss who has built an impressive empire before her 40th birthday. Oh, and let's not forget her picture perfect family – partner A$AP Rocky, sons RZA and Riot and baby number three on the way.

This X user said it best, "A$AP Rocky is one lucky brother."

