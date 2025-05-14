Cardi B And NFL Star Stefon Diggs Cozy Up At Knicks Playoff Game Amid Offset Divorce, and Social Media Goes Nuts

Cardi B was recently spotted wrapped up in the arms of new bae Stefon Diggs during an NBA playoff game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks Monday. The moment marks the duo’s first official public appearance as a new couple.



The “WAP” rap queen, 32, sat courtside with NFL star Diggs, 31, wearing a matching leather set, leather pumps, and a black handbag. The New England Patriots wide receiver wore a denim look with embroidered accents. All smiles, the two laughed, cheered, and clapped as the Knicks took the Celtics down 121-113.

The duo’s flirty appearance comes as Cardi B battles with a tumultuous divorce from Migos star ex-husband, Offset. The Bronx native filed for divorce from the rapper once in September of 2020 before calling it off, and again in July of 2024.

Fans on X appear to feel relieved that Cardi is finally glowing after nearly seven years of dealing with “a manipulative liar and cheater.” The user pointed out that she looks “happier than ever.”

“Cardi B has been dealing with a manipulative liar & cheater for 7 years, she always held him down no matter what for their kids. She finally was done playing Offset’s game & popped out with Stefon Diggs happier than ever. She’s glowing and ready to show btches she’s back,” the user wrote.

“They finally came out as a couple. Otay Cardi,” one fan wrote. “I love this for her so bad, they look good together fr,” a second said alongside a heart eyes emoji. “He’s an attractive guy I love his looks, I’m happy for Cardi,” a third added. Despite a wave of positive comments, not everyone was on board with the new union.

“Multiple kids from another man. Sloppy seconds and he’s happy about it,” one naysayer penned. “N****a don’t get no credit for cuffin ah b****h wit 3 kids,” a second clapped back. “Ain’t she still married…. Now if he crash out I don’t feel nothing for none of them…this divorce gonna be epic,” a third laughed.

Cardi and Diggs sparked relationship rumors dating back to October after the two shared a romantic dinner date, and again after being spotted together on Valentine’s Day. Although fans speculated that Offset would surely be punching the air, he gave a promising statement back in April saying, “I’m happy for her!” per E! News.

That said, Cardi isn’t buying it. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper alleged that Offset — real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus — bombarded her with texts that she reportedly shared with his rumored girlfriend, Melanie Jayda.

“This guy upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me—begging me saying he’s gonna take away his life, begging me saying he’s gonna take away my life,” Cardi said on X Spaces per E! News. “All that s***t, he was mad.”

Cardi B — who shares two children with Offset, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3 — appears to be happy and moving forward despite the lengthy divorce from her ex-husband. The star’s rep told E! News that their separation has been a “long time coming.”